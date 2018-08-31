Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Bulgaria
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Develops 2018 CRF250R Titanium Valves

August 31, 2018 9:50am | by:
CORONA, Calif. — Our commitment to providing customers with high-quality engine performance parts continues with the release of our titanium exhaust and intake valves for the 2018 CRF250R model. Our titanium valves are designed using in-house dyno testing and manufactured to our exact specifications by Del West, the industry leader in F-1 valve technology.

Each exhaust and intake valve is CNC-machined and precision-ground. A thermal-nitride coating is then applied to increase performance and durability and help reduce normal wear. Pro Circuit's titanium exhaust and intake valves will help extend the life of your engine while providing a gain in performance for the 2018 CRF250R.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

