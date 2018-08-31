Pro Circuit Develops 2018 CRF250R Titanium Valves

CORONA, Calif. — Our commitment to providing customers with high-quality engine performance parts continues with the release of our titanium exhaust and intake valves for the 2018 CRF250R model. Our titanium valves are designed using in-house dyno testing and manufactured to our exact specifications by Del West, the industry leader in F-1 valve technology.

Each exhaust and intake valve is CNC-machined and precision-ground. A thermal-nitride coating is then applied to increase performance and durability and help reduce normal wear. Pro Circuit's titanium exhaust and intake valves will help extend the life of your engine while providing a gain in performance for the 2018 CRF250R.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.