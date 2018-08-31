Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
How to Watch: MXGP of Turkey

How to Watch MXGP of Turkey

August 31, 2018 11:45am

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Turkey this weekend for round 18 of the championship.

You can watch both motos live on Sunday on MXGP-TV.com. CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the second motos.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF Turkey | Afyonkarahisar
Sunday, September 2

MX2 | RACE 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF Turkey | Afyonkarahisar
Saturday, September 1 | Sunday, September 2

Saturday

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 8:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | RACE 1  — 5:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1  — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com