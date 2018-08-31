How to Watch: MXGP of Turkey

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Turkey this weekend for round 18 of the championship.
You can watch both motos live on Sunday on MXGP-TV.com. CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the second motos.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 18 | MXGP OF Turkey | Afyonkarahisar
Sunday, September 2
MX2 | RACE 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 18 | MXGP OF Turkey | Afyonkarahisar
Saturday, September 1 | Sunday, September 2
Saturday
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 8:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
MX2 | RACE 1 — 5:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com