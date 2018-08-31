Hey Ping, Got a few questions about the works-edition and factory-edition bike schemes that are out there. I have listened to a podcast in which you, Keefer, and Matthes talked about the latest renditions from dirt bike heaven. You made a good explanation about what separates the Honda sales pitch from the KTM effort to get around homologation time lines quicker and get the fruits of their continuous R&D efforts on the track, pronto. Question #1: Can you agree that Kawasaki pretty much rained on their competitors’ parade by rolling out a brand-new chassis with an A-Kit fork in it and adding a bunch of other goodies, not to mention a great effort altogether, and just offering it nonchalantly as a 2019 model? Or will the Kawi return in a more regal cloak next year as the Kawasaki WR “works rendition?” In that same podcast, you also spoke about how subtle changes in things like the flex of a swingarm or even just the rigidity of the engine mounts or mounting angle of the engine can have a huge impact on handling characteristics of a bike. Question #2. How come we don’t see updated engine mounts in the aftermarket parts catalogue all over the place? Heck, I bet there are plenty of people who would fork over $500-600 schmuckerillos for a swingarm. So I guess my real question is, when can we, who own bikes older than last summer, also join the factory circus? Do you think that aftermarket manufacturers will come out with more stuff like that, actually sensible bolt-on stuff that works besides adding bling-factor to our steeds? Thanks for your time! Cheers, Oliver from Savannah, Georgia

The Kawasaki KX450 Baller Edition, available at dealers now!

Oliver, Thanks for listening, my man. I don’t know that Kawasaki rained on their parade, but they definitely answered the bell when it looked like KTM/Husky were about to throw the coup de grace to every Japanese manufacturer in terms of performance. The KX450 might as well be a “Works Rendition,” as far as I’m concerned. Look, I don’t care for the marketing ploy of bolting on a few parts and calling it a “Works Edition.” I can buy the parts I want and bolt them on for the extra two-grand that costs me. KTM’s Factory Edition theme gets you updates that the current model year doesn’t have. Some years those were significant improvements, and other times they were subtle. Personally, I’d rather have a bike hit the mark right out of the crate; then I can decide where to throw extra money at it if I choose to do so. Still, marketing works, so I won’t be too surprised if all the manufacturers are eventually offering a dolled-up model for some extra cash. In regard to your second question, there are some of those parts available, but they are rare. Dubach Racing offered some for the Yamaha at one point, and those parts became standard on the following year’s model. I think the perception is that those little engine hangers couldn’t possibly make much difference, so people won’t buy them. If they won’t sell, companies aren’t going to waste their time making them. Another issue is that by the time teams do the R&D to figure out what works, the manufacturers catch on and make those changes wholesale the following year, so there isn’t a big enough window to design, produce, and sell the parts before they’re obsolete. PING Dear Ping, I can remember when good racers had fun racing. They rode only at weekends because, well, there wasn't any "full-time, give up school and your childhood” training facilities. Okay, I'm not sure the past is always better because some dads threw a few spanners at their kids in anger and frustration that they dared finish second while hoping this improved the chances of raising a future world champion. So maybe the desire of some isn't any different in the modern fangled world, just the means of creating that commodity? There's a few ways to look at the modern model used by millennial dream-chasers: One is the parent is doing everything in their power to empower the child's opportunities for achieving their dream life. Or, the parent is risking every present opportunity of unconditional family and human development time for the slimmest chance their child is a future commodity in the magical ill-perceived life the parent wants. As an ex pro, what's your take on this evolutionary modern elite performance meat-grinder scrap heap? Is it worth skipping school and family time? Most sports assist a child through eventual scholarships into university. Modern moto seems to drag a child away from education. How do other sports balance both worlds while moto dreamers can't? Kind Regards From the illiterate scrap heap

Tony is the prototypical mini dad. It worked for Mike.

Scrap-heaper, I think we all knew that one dad who was an absolute lunatic. A couple of the kids I grew up racing with had some pretty intense moms and dads who either screamed or threw things—or both—when Junior didn’t win the 80 novice class. And yet, despite their misguided enthusiasm, neither of those boys went on to have a career in motocross. In fact, very few really do. If you look at the number of pro racers who really make some money and have a career worth having… well, it’s a small number, especially when you consider what you sacrifice. In the process as you mentioned, every stick and ball sport has an intermediary period where you go to college and work toward a degree while continuing to work on your athletic craft. Baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, tennis, swimming, lacrosse… all these sports REQUIRE you to keep a certain GPA in order to keep playing. In our world, the current model is to start a homeschooling program so you can spend more time on the road and at the races while living in a training facility. This model isn’t inherently bad, but it is when your studies aren’t a priority and you don’t end up with a high school diploma. Because when racing doesn’t work out—and there is a solid chance it won’t—you end up a penniless, unskilled 25-year-old without the most basic of educational standards to your credit. That is not a good place to be, and you’d better have a strong back because you’re likely to end up digging ditches for a living. There is a way to do it right; there is no better family time than going to the races, as long as the whole family enjoys it. And there are good homeschool programs out there, as long as it remains a priority. My advice to parents is to encourage your child to give this sport 100 percent if it really is what he wants to do, but set scholastic goals and hold them to those goals. In other words, be a good parent. PING Ping, This is Brad Modjewski. I raced MX for many years and had several good rides. Last memorable ride was 2006 mud fest at Millville, when Carmichael made us all look like C riders! Last weekend at Ironman had me cracking up. The AMA/MX Sports switched to timed practice probably ten years ago, but I always hated it and never got the hang of it during my time. It’s crazy in practice, with guys all over the place trying to learn the track. Most top guys get to ride press day, which is another disadvantage to the privateers. I bet the teams really enjoyed seeing their 250 guys sitting in street clothes under the semi Saturday afternoon. There were easily ten top guys who didn’t make the motos due to the rain after unseeded practice fell. Great for some privateers, but wow. We are NOT NASCAR: we race, so drop the gate and do qualifiers. I know the main reason for switching was track prep and wear, but that’s crap. I’m sure it was something political like everything else. I always think it’s funny how in both MX and SX, the unseeded guys go first in practice. Seeded guys are always in the middle when the track’s usually at its best. Great to see some of the top guys act like babies when someone gets in their way, too. What are your thoughts? Sorry for ranting a little, love your column and keep it up! Hopefully this makes it, I’m sure there’s some people thinking the same thing I am. Thanks, Brad M

Pay attention to how wide the GP tracks are. Our tracks are goat trails, comparatively.