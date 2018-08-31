Arnaud Tonus Out For Motocross of Nations

Team Switzerland announced on Facebook today that Arnaud Tonus will miss the upcoming Motocross of Nations at RedBud. Killian Auberson has been selected as his replacement.

When Tonus was selected, it was a long shot he would be able to race. The former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider in the U.S. has missed the entire FIM Motocross World Championship due to injuries to both shoulders.

"I really wanted to race in RedBud. After all those months without lining up behind a gate, it was my goal to help the Team Switzerland to get a podium. Sadly, I will only be at 90 percent of my strength, and it will be way too dangerous at that level of riding. I wish the best to Jeremy, Valentin, and Killian; I'm sure they will do good. Killian rode awesome this year between U.S. supercross [and] MX2 in Switzerland, so there is no doubt he will be fast in Michigan. Go guys and Hopp Suisse."

Auberson joins the previously announced Jeremy Seewer and Valentin Guillod on the team.