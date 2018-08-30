Wiseco Announces New Two-For-Two-Stroke Rebate

Mentor, Ohio — Wiseco Performance Products has initiated a limited-time offer for two-stroke off-road riders and racers: the Wiseco Two-for-Two-Stroke rebate.

Beginning Tuesday, August 28, 2018, and carrying through Tuesday, October 30, 2018, Wiseco is offering up to two different free items with a minimum purchase of any new off-road bike or ATV two-stroke shelf pistons.

This free item offer is two-tiered, offering the selection of one free item with a minimum purchase of $118 and two free items with a minimum purchase of $165.

Customers can select the rebate item(s) of their liking from a selection of four different offerings. These include two differently newly designed high-quality, modern-fit Wiseco t-shirts. The choices also include the brand-new Wiseco Patch Snapback trucker hat, as well as a two-stroke top-end gasket kit for the off-road bike or ATV of the customer's choice. A flat, single shipping fee of $10 applies to the free items, regardless of quality and selection.

Once purchase requirements are met, this offer can be redeemed via and online form at www.wiseco.com/promo. The form requires all necessary customer information, a proof of purchase, and photo of the piston box label(s) to be uploaded.

All levels of two-stroke piston kids for off-road bikes and ATVs are eligible for this promotion, including Wiseco's most advanced two-stroke offering, Two-Stroke Racer Elite pistons.

Complete rebate details can be found at www.wiseco.com/promo.