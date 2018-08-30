Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
Wiseco Announces New Two-For-Two-Stroke Rebate

August 30, 2018 10:05am | by:
Mentor, Ohio — Wiseco Performance Products has initiated a limited-time offer for two-stroke off-road riders and racers: the Wiseco Two-for-Two-Stroke rebate.

Beginning Tuesday, August 28, 2018, and carrying through Tuesday, October 30, 2018, Wiseco is offering up to two different free items with a minimum purchase of any new off-road bike or ATV two-stroke shelf pistons.

This free item offer is two-tiered, offering the selection of one free item with a minimum purchase of $118 and two free items with a minimum purchase of $165.

Customers can select the rebate item(s) of their liking from a selection of four different offerings. These include two differently newly designed high-quality, modern-fit Wiseco t-shirts. The choices also include the brand-new Wiseco Patch Snapback trucker hat, as well as a two-stroke top-end gasket kit for the off-road bike or ATV of the customer's choice. A flat, single shipping fee of $10 applies to the free items, regardless of quality and selection.

Once purchase requirements are met, this offer can be redeemed via and online form at www.wiseco.com/promo. The form requires all necessary customer information, a proof of purchase, and photo of the piston box label(s) to be uploaded.

All levels of two-stroke piston kids for off-road bikes and ATVs are eligible for this promotion, including Wiseco's most advanced two-stroke offering, Two-Stroke Racer Elite pistons.

Complete rebate details can be found at www.wiseco.com/promo.