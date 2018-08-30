Results Archive
Sign of the (Lap) Times: Ironman

Sign of the (Lap) Times Ironman

August 30, 2018 10:30am
by:

That’s a wrap. A long, grueling season of racing in the U.S.—save for the Motocross of Nations, Monster Energy Cup, and Red Bull Straight Rhythm—is over. On Saturday, at a muddy season finale at Ironman, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac clinched a second straight 450 title. It was a dominant season for Tomac, yet it came down to the final moto, just like in 2017. Justin Barcia won his first moto and overall since 2015, and Ken Roczen ended the season on the podium and third in points—what a comeback for the two-time 450 champ.

Aaron Plessinger wrapped up a successful 250 career—save for the Motocross of Nations—with a 1-1 performance in the mud. GEICO Honda teammates RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton rounded out the podium.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:44.75122:53.853Justin Barcia
26th2:47.73822:59.173Phil Nicoletti
32nd2:48.77532:55.091Eli Tomac
419th2:48.94432:58.600Jason Anderson
55th2:49.43023:00.377Chad Reed
63rd2:49.50382:56.181Ken Roczen
74th2:50.822132:56.474Marvin Musquin
816th2:51.76152:56.021Blake Baggett
911th2:54.897123:02.723Benny Bloss
107th2:57.655113:02.431Tyler Medaglia

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
12nd2:34.15622:38.984Ken Roczen
21st2:35.19842:38.034Justin Barcia
33rd2:35.56642:40.493Marvin Musquin
44th2:35.97022:42.400Cooper Webb
55th2:38.55952:42.612Blake Baggett
67th2:40.46622:48.008Phil Nicoletti
76th2:42.35452:47.282Tyler Medaglia
811th2:42.95752:50.233Benny Bloss
99th2:43.00322:47.740Eli Tomac
1010th2:44.83162:44.831Valentin Teillet

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
13rd2:46.03923:03.805Justin Cooper
22nd2:39.64422:47.506Chase Sexton
31st2:37.67222:43.589Aaron Plessinger
410th2:42.597112:46.145Dylan Ferrandis
54th2:38.82822:45.622RJ Hampshire
626th2:47.718122:50.921Joey Savatgy
731st2:44.94122:55.387Cameron McAdoo
85th2:49.61122:53.137Shane McElrath
96th2:45.23632:55.588Michael Mosiman
107th2:44.20822:47.748Austin Forkner

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:37.67222:43.589Aaron Plessinger
23rd2:38.82822:45.622RJ Hampshire
36th2:39.64422:47.506Chase Sexton
42nd2:40.88742:44.067Colt Nichols
57th2:42.46682:50.387Justin Cooper
64th2:42.597112:46.145Dylan Ferrandis
75th2:44.20822:47.748Austin Forkner
835th2:44.94122:55.387Cameron McAdoo
911th2:45.23632:55.588Michael Mosiman
108th2:47.718122:50.921Joey Savatgy

First and Last

This should look familiar: We did the same thing after the last mud race at Unadilla. Similar to Unadilla, the track was a mess for the first moto, but the sun did come out at points and made for a manageable track for moto two.

Of course, this is not an exact science. Riders could have crashed on the first lap or last lap, they could have been cruising the final lap, etc., etc. But, it is still interesting to see the difference between first lap and the last lap. 

[Note: We used the top ten finishing order from each moto.]

450 Moto 1

RiderFirst LapLast LapDiff (in seconds)
Justin Barcia2:44.73:01.216.5
Eli Tomac2:49.43:01.311.9
Ken Roczen2:53.22:57.24
Marvin Musquin3:00.92:50.8-10.1
Chad Reed2:49.43:08.819.4
Phil Nicoletti2:47.73:11.223.5
Tyler Medaglia3:00.43:00.1-.3
Valentin Teillet3:00.32:57.9-2.4
Cooper Webb2:58.72:55.8-2.9
Justin Hill3:01.73:07.55.8

As we noted above, the track did change a lot between motos. That’s easy to see just by looking at the lap times. Justin Barcia, who won both motos on Saturday, shaved nine seconds off his first lap in moto two and ten seconds off his last lap. Again, a lot of variables are in play, but it does show you how much a track can change in just a few hours.

450 Moto 2

RiderFirst LapLast LapDiff (in seconds)
Justin Barcia2:35.32:41.36
Ken Roczen2:34.12:50.216.1
Marvin Musquin2:38.72:48.19.4
Cooper Webb2:35.92:50.714.8
Blake Baggett2:46.32:43.9-2.4
Tyler Medaglia2:44.82:48.13.3
Phil Nicoletti2:40.42:49.89.4
Chad Reed2:47.12:52.85.7
Eli Tomac2:43.02:50.57.5
Valentin Teillet2:47.22:55.38.1

125 All Star Race

Hey, we have All Star times! Due to weather, the race was pushed from its scheduled time just before the first 250 moto until after 450 moto two. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of riders decided to pack up early and hit the road.

The 125s probably got the best track of the day, though, as you can probably tell by the lap times. Race winner Jesse Flock had a best lap time of 2:46.051, which would have put him second in the first 450 and 250 motos!

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st2:46.05122:49.233Jesse Flock
22nd2:51.24032:52.260Jace Kessler
33rd2:53.28142:53.807Noah Willbrandt
44th2:56.71023:05.861Justin Cokinos
58th3:00.09723:04.019Jack Rogers
66th3:02.75343:03.710Chris Bach
75th3:03.25623:06.361Jordan Jarvis
87th3:08.68723:10.960Jacob Ingram
99th3:15.38523:24.783Chris Johnson
1010th3:30.20723:48.527Matt Buyten