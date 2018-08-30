On This Day in Moto: August 30

August 30

1982

In a move that would rock the American motorcycle industry and pit the AMA against the four Japanese OEMs, it was announced that Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha were pulling all of their pre-entries for the upcoming Trans-USA Series due to the rising costs of racing and a lack of interest in the once-grand series that was known as the Trans-AMA Series in the seventies. According to Cycle News' Tom Mueller, Honda pulled 11 entries (including 250 Class and AMA Supercross #1 Donnie Hansen, 500cc National Champion Darrell Shultz, David Bailey, Johnny O'Mara, and Danny "Magoo" Chandler), Suzuki pulled five (including 125 champion Mark Barnett and former 250 champion and two-time Trans-USA #1 Kent Howerton), and Yamaha pulled four (including reigning Trans-USA champ Broc Glover, former AMA Supercross champ Mike Bell, multi-time champion Bob Hannah). They cited the fact that the series was no longer necessary, given the lack of European participation and a new emphasis on supercross.

Yet they did go to West Coast promoter Stu Peters of the CMC about an alternate series. "The factories came to me and said, 'We want a five-race series in California, on the same dates as the Trans-USA,' Peters was quoted in Cycle News. "The factories want three classes, they sell three sizes of motorcycles (125, 250, 500). I'm not trying to put the AMA out of business. I didn't take the Trans-USA away from the AMA, the factories did."

Needless to say, a huge anti-trust suit would follow, as the AMA would argue that the OEMs conspired together to put them out of the racing business. The '82 Trans-USA Series would eventually run, though a couple of rounds canceled, and it ended up being Spring Creek (September 26), RedBud (October 3), and Unadilla (October 10). The winner of the series would be Yamaha rider Dave Hollis.

1992

At Broome-Tioga, Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski went 1-1 to take the overall in the 500 Class ahead of Honda's Jeff Stanton and Jean-Michel Bayle, the defending series champion.