Italy Announces 2018 Motocross of Nations Team

According to the MXGP Twitter account, Team Italy has been named for the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud on October 6-7.

Nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli will return after helping the Italians to a seventh-place finish in 2017. Cairoli is currently second in MXGP points in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Michele Cervellin will return in MX2. He is currently eighth in MX2 points. Rounding out the roster will be Alessandro Lupino, who also raced for the team last year and is 12th in MXGP points.