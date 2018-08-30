Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Rockstar Triple Crown Championship Recap

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Rockstar Triple Crown Championship Recap

August 30, 2018 8:35am
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart and Ryan Gauld from GuaranteedMX.com reviewing how the 2018 Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Championship went and we look back at our picks. From Facciotti’s resurgence to the new champ Pettis to what the teams are doing next year, it’s all right here.

