Vertex Releases Pistons for 2018-'19 Husqvarna, KTM Models

Designed and manufactured in Italy, Vertex is the premier brand of replacement pistons and offers enthusiasts state-of-the-art, high quality pistons for nearly any powersports use. New for 2018, Vertex Pistons has released their Cast Replica piston for the 2018-2019 KTM 300 EXC/XC-W TPI & Husqvarna TE 300 I.

Collaborating with the factory on piston design builds on Vertex's outstanding dedication to quality while allowing us to continue to bring our products to market at an affordable price. All Vertex piston kits include the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Each piston is heat-treated with a T-6 hardening and tempering cycle and precisely matches your cylinder bore to maximize both power and performance.

Our Cast Replica Standard Bore Piston kit includes the piston, rings wrist pin and circlips. These pistons are gravity cast from an aluminum alloy with 18 percent silicon content. The silicon decreases thermal expansion and allows the pistons to be run at tighter tolerances and makes the pistons less susceptible to rattling or breaking.

Visit our website www.vertexpistons.com or call 515-402-8000 for more information.