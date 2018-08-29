Strider Bikes Announces Strider 12 ST-R Balance Bike

Rapid City, S.D. — Strider Bikes, the world’s global leader in teaching children to ride beginning at six months, announced the newest addition to the Strider 12 lineup: the carbon Strider 12 ST-R Balance Bike.

With a racing-inspired design, the Strider 12 ST-R holds nothing back in the engineering and componentry of the bike. The 12 ST-R has been developed to stand apart from any other balance bike created, featuring a full carbon-fiber frame, fork, wheels, handlebar, and seatpost, along with a Cane Creek AER headset, a custom-forged alloy stem, Schwalbe Big Apple Tires, and a variety of additional high-performance components.

“At $899, this is not your conventional Strider Bike,” Strider founder and chief enthusiast Ryan McFarland said. “While the vast majority of our bikes focus on durability, function, and value for families with young children learning to ride, the ST-R is an over-the-top, no-expense-spared, limited-edition race bike for the obsessed super-enthusiast. And man, is it cool!”

Strider further supports racing and two-wheeling enthusiasts with the global Strider Cup race series. These family-friendly racing events introduce encouraging competition to children and allow them to put their balance bike skills to the test. Notable Strider Cup races include the regional Strider Cup Asian Championship and the Strider Cup World Championship.

The Strider 12 ST-R joins the Strider 12 lineup including the most popular steel-frame Strider 12 Sport and the all-aluminum Strider 12 Pro, both available as part of the Strider 12 Baby Bundle. The ST-R will be available worldwide from select authorized Strider distributors in limited quantities beginning October 2018.