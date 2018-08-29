Moose Racing Introduces M1, Qualifier Racewear

Moose Racing introduces the all new M1 Racewear. This year we’ve added improved ventilation in the jersey with panels of micro mesh in non-roost zones and semi-ventilated polyester in roost zones. The quick-drying fabric removes moisture away from the skin to keep the rider dry and comfortable. Other features include a custom collar and stretch neck taping for maximum comfort and non-restrictive durable stretch mini cuffs. All colorways come with high-quality sublimated graphics and sizing runs from SM-3X.

The new M1 pant comes with a high denier polyester chassis with double- and triple-stitched seams, a reinforced high denier polyester seat panel, structured mesh knee panels for improved ventilation around the knee area, and an oversized knee area with full-grain genuine leather inner panels. The easy three-point waist adjustment system allows for a fine tune fit and sizing runs from 28”-42” waist.