Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
Moose Racing Introduces M1, Qualifier Racewear

August 29, 2018 2:05pm | by:
Moose Racing introduces the all new M1 Racewear. This year we’ve added improved ventilation in the jersey with panels of micro mesh in non-roost zones and semi-ventilated polyester in roost zones. The quick-drying fabric removes moisture away from the skin to keep the rider dry and comfortable. Other features include a custom collar and stretch neck taping for maximum comfort and non-restrictive durable stretch mini cuffs. All colorways come with high-quality sublimated graphics and sizing runs from SM-3X.

The new M1 pant comes with a high denier polyester chassis with double- and triple-stitched seams, a reinforced high denier polyester seat panel, structured mesh knee panels for improved ventilation around the knee area, and an oversized knee area with full-grain genuine leather inner panels. The easy three-point waist adjustment system allows for a fine tune fit and sizing runs from 28”-42” waist.

The Qualifier jersey has a generous cut and sleeves designed for comfort and full range of movement. Other features include a custom collar and stretch neck taping for maximum comfort and non-restrictive durable stretch mini cuffs. Available in sizes SM-5X. The Qualifier pant comes in a wide range of sizes, from a 28” waist all the way up to 54”. Features include a polyester chassis with double-stitched seams, sublimated breathable and non-fading graphics, and reinforced high denier nylon inner knee panels. The qualifier colorways are also offered in each size.