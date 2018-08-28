Joey Savatgy Signs With Monster Energy Kawasaki

With the 2018 season wrapping up on Saturday, news regarding 2019 is beginning to roll in. Yamaha announced last week that they have agreed to multi-year deals with Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger, and today Monster Energy Kawasaki confirmed the long-rumored addition of Joey Savatgy to the 450 team for 2019. Savatgy will make his debut beginning at the Monster Energy Cup in October. The team made the announcement on Instagram. No further details were announced, and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Savatgy will join two-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac on the team. We have yet to hear any news for 2019 regarding Josh Grant, who raced for Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2018.

Due to the rules regarding the 250 class in Monster Energy Supercross, Savatgy was forced to ride the 450 class in 2019 after he pointed out in 2018. There are no rules regarding pointing out in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Savatgy turned pro in 2013 and spent two years with KTM before moving to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2015. He came up one point short of Cooper Webb in the 2016 250SX West title chase, and then came thisclose to winning the 2017 250SX East Region title, but lost it on the final lap when Zach Osborne made an aggressive pass with a few corners to go.

Savatgy will join a loaded 450 rookie class in 2019. Zach Osborne, Justin Hill, and Aaron Plessinger are also slated to move up next year.