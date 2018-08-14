Live Show In Vegas Before MEC! Watch The PulpMX/Racer X Show In Person

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? We are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show, presented by Fire Power, live on Friday, October 12 (the night before the Monster Energy Cup) in Las Vegas at The Space. We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, Marx, and more. Seriously, it's the night before Monster Energy Cup. We're expecting guests to show up.

A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $35. You can purchase tickets here. (If you are having trouble purchasing tickets on mobile, use a laptop or desktop.)

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, with the show starting at 6:00 p.m. The show will end at 7:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet scheduled for after the show.