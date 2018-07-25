Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly service your throttle tube. Check out the steps below.

Remove the dust cover.

Remove screws out of the housing, then remove housing.

Unhook the cables, then slide off the throttle tube.

Use contact cleaner to clean off the handlebar and cables.

Clean the inside of the throttle tube.

Clean out the throttle housing, make sure to get both halves.

Now it's time to reassemble.

Use a light grease on the bar itself and then small spray of WD-40.

Slide throttle tube back on.

Grease up the end of the tube where the cables run, and on the ends of the cables.

Reattach the cables.

Put the throttle housing back on. Make sure you have about an 1/8 of an inch of play at the end of the grip.

Reinstall the dust covers, and you're done!

