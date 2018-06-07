Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Factory Tech Tip: How to Remove and Install Footpegs

June 7, 2018 8:50am | by: &

Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series' for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly remove and install a set of footpegs.

At a glance:

Cut the old cotter pin out of the way and remove it.

Use a screwdriver to force the pin out.

Remove peg and spring.

Clean and inspect the mount, pin, and spring.

Put grease on the new footpeg where it rubs the mount. Grease the peg too.

Install spring and peg back in the mount.

Install washer and new cotter pin.

Bend the cotter pin over on both sides and you're done.

