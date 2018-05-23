Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series' for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly remove both your rear shock and front forks in order to get them valved or serviced.

Step by Step:

Remove the seat, generally one bolt on each side of the seat.

Slide the seat back and unclip, remove the seat.

For a Yamaha like this one, you'll need to remove the gas tank. Remove bolts and remove vent tube. Strap tank to the subframe for safety so it does not fall off the bike.

Remove the shock, this one uses a 14mm nut on the frame and a 17mm nut on the linkage.

You may have to lift on the swingarm a little bit to get the shock to free up and be able to remove it. Lift shock straight up and out.

Now the front forks.

Remove the front wheel. Loosen pinch bolts and push the axel through.

Remove the front brake caliper and fork guards.

Once removed, now it's time to start loosening up the pinch bolts on the clamps.

Hold the fork as you loosen the last pinch bolt so the fork won't fall out.

Repeat the process on the opposite side.

That's it, now you're ready to service the suspension.

