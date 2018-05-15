Results Archive
Factory Tech Tip: How to Clean an Air Filter

May 15, 2018 9:50am | by: &

Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series' for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment you'll learn how to properly remove, clean, oil, and reinstall a dirty air filter.

At a glance

Remove the airbox cover.

Remove air filter. Be careful not to drop debris down into airbox.

Remove filter from filter cage.

Clean filter in solvent tank to remove oil. (You can also use Mineral Spirits commonly found at Lowes, Home Depot, or many other stores.)

Squeeze filter out. You'll notice all the oil is removed.

Move over to a sink and use detergent or degreaser to spray down your filter both inside and out, work it in with your hands using gloves, then rinse the dirt away. Squeeze and dry.

Once dry, it's time to apply oil.

Work the oil on both outside and inside for even coverage.

Use a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Reinstall the air filter cage.

Reinstall air filter.

Reinstall airbox cover and you're good to go.

