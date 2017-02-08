I don’t think I ever recall being as confident and as ready to go to the first round as I was that year. Even in subsequent years of being involved with racing and having some really amazing guys, there was no doubt we were ready for the gate to drop in ‘96, and ready to take the checkered flag. There wasn’t anything about “let’s see where we stack up, let’s see how everybody else is doing.” No, we’re winning.

I felt unbelievable. After winning the outdoor title in 1995, I felt like I learned how to commit myself and do what I needed to do to get the motocross series championship. I figured I had the key to the puzzle. It’s on now. Nobody’s going to beat me. Supercross I got unlocked, so now we’re going to take down the outdoors for a while here.

The easiest way to put it, I just felt like I wore out my welcome. I felt like I needed a change, too. In 1996 Roy Turner was team manager at Kawasaki and I felt like Roy was probably a little more open-minded with lifestyle choices. You get your work done and you win races. I mean, Jimmy Weinert had been on Kawasaki, there was Ron Lechien, there was Jeff Matiasevich. It’s gotta be all downhill from there, right? Or so they thought!

By the end of 1995, I had spent five years with Yamaha that were amazing and around such great people, but I do feel like my off-track behavior had really worn out my welcome with them. The individuals on the team were such a big part of my growth as a person, a man, a rider, but things were getting a little out of control by ’95. [Team manager] Keith McCarty, I’m sure he was like, “Man, this is my best guy and I’m going to have to pay him more money than what I’ve ever paid him before?” I’m quite sure that he just didn’t like my behavior.

I had two great years in ‘94 and ‘95. In ‘95 I dominated the 125SX West Coast series. I think I ended up third overall in the 125 Nationals with one or two wins in there. That was right in my prime. I locked down a three-year deal with Kawi that was great. We did a ton of pre-season testing. All that went really, really good. I was ready. My confidence was high. I was super pumped on the bike, new team. Everything was really exciting.

I had been a factory rider at Suzuki in ’95 but they dropped me so I got on the Great Western Bank Kawasaki team that Dave and Jim Castillo started. It was fun. I had my friends on it and I liked the Kawasaki. The week before the supercross opener, I won the Perris Invitational SX race. So I knew I was riding really well. I beat some good guys there.

In ‘95 I was with F&S Suzuki with some backdoor help from factory Suzuki. They didn’t want to renew for ’96 so I was going to quit. Davey Castillo called me and said, “Hey, what’s your plans?” I’m like, “I really don’t know yet. I think I might just hang it up.” He said not to do that and give him a couple of days. Then a couple days went by, he called me back and said, “My dad just bought you a bike and a flight. Get your ass out here. We’re starting a team.” I’m like, “Oh shit, that sounds great.” So I flew out there, went up to the [Castillo] ranch and we started the Great Western Bank team basically.

I had been with Kawasaki for five years and signed with Suzuki for 1996. When I got there, it was a new model year and I had come off a pretty extensive knee injury in ‘95. I was uncomfortable during the testing but I kind of thought it was because I’d been off the bike that long. There were a number of things that I thought was contributing. The reality of what was going wrong with the bikes—and then my confidence—was the power valve would stick open. The linkage would break every time I rode it. The foot pegs would break off. There were a number of things going wrong with that model that were confidence robbing. It’s not like they [Suzuki] weren’t trying to overcome them, but once you’re into the season and you discover all that stuff it’s too late.

I had quit at the end of 1993 but Yamaha had told me they hoped that they would be the first ones I would talk to if I wanted to race again. So I did and they opened the doors and there I was. I was excited about it and Yamaha was excited about it.

Rich Taylor