Pick up your copy now and read about the Australian off-season AUS-X Open where all eyes were on competitors Chad Reed, Cooper Webb, and Ryan Villopoto; Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey setting the pace for future pros in an exclusive interview; and how the Thor Winter Olympics bridges the gap between amateur seasons. You can also check out Team Kawasaki and its expectations for the 2017 season as well as the short list of lone professional supercross or motocross race winners.

SYDNEY SUPERCROSS REUNION
At Australia’s off-season AUS-X Open, all eyes were on two very familiar competitors: native hero Chad Reed and the taking-a-break-from-retirement Ryan Villopoto.
THE ROLE MODEL
Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey has been an exemplary champion, setting the pace for future pros with class, dedication, and plenty of wins.
STARTING OVER
For 45 years, the Thor Winter Olympics have bridged racing seasons, capping one off and serving as the first big challenge of the next.
GREEN LIGHT
A talk with Kawasaki management—as well as riders Eli Tomac and Josh Grant—about the state of the factory squad and what it expects out of the 2017 season.
ONCE IN A LIFETIME
Winning an AMA Motocross or Supercross race is one of the hardest things an athlete can do. Even harder? Winning another one.