Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

The April 2017 Issue

View your digital subscription now

Pick up your copy now and read about how Ken Roczen, Red Bull, and American Honda made a pitch-perfect reboot of Jeremy McGrath's epic free-riding session from Terrafirma 2. Also read about Bob Barnett and how he became one of the most sought-after men in the in the pits, Dean Wilson's hopes to make an impression on the factory teams once more, and how CrossFit training has officially come to motocross through Mike LaRocco's GEICO Honda factory team.

Print 12 Issues
$19.98†
Digital 12 Issues
$9.98
Print + Digital
12 Print & 12 Digital Issues
$24.98†
THE KING FOR A DAY
Ken Roczen (with help from Red Bull and American Honda) made a pitch-perfect reboot of Jeremy McGrath’s epic freeriding session from Terrafirma 2—with the King’s ’96 Honda CR250 and all.
MISSION CONTROL
A lifelong tinkerer and builder, Bob Barnett started making custom levers simply because he had a better idea for them. Now he’s one of the most sought-after—and busiest—men in the pits.
DEAN WILSON CAN’T TURN BACK NOW
Injuries and bad breaks have hampered Dean Wilson’s career for five years. Now, working out of a van with his father, he’s hoping to make an impression on the factory teams once more.
MOTOCROSSFIT
CrossFit training has officially come to motocross, in the form of a deal with Mike LaRocco’s GEICO Honda factory team.