On This Day in Moto: June 29

June 29
1983
At the 500cc U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross at Carlsbad Raceway, Yamaha's best rider in Europe, the Swede Hakan Carlqvist, went up against their best man in America, Broc Glover. The two split moto wins and runner-up finishes, and Glover thought he had the overall due to his 2-1 moto finishes to Carlqvist's 1-2. But in the FIM Grand Prix rules of the era, the overall win went to rider with the lowest combined times of the two motos. Based on elapsed time, Carlqvist was 3.781 seconds faster than Glover, who was understandably miffed with the whole outcome.
1980
At the 125/500 National at Sears Point International Raceway in Sonoma, California, Team Honda's Chuck Sun went 1-1 to score the overall win in the 500 Class. Sun topped Suzuki's Danny LaPorte, the reigning 500 National Champ, and Honda's Jim Gibson.
In the 125 Class, Yamaha's three-time class champion Broc Glover got the overall win ahead of Suzuki factory pilots Mark Barnett and Brian Myerscough.
2013
Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto traded 450 moto wins at the Southwick National, with Dungey coming out on top with 1-2 finishes compared to RV's 4-1. Honda rider Justin Barcia took third overall with 3-3 scores.
In the 250 Class, GEICO Honda's Eli Tomac outpointed Red Bull KTM rider Ken Roczen, 1-2 to 3-1. GEICO Honda's Zach Osborne earned third ahead of Blake Baggett and Jason Anderson.
2008
Kawasaki's James Stewart went 1-1 at Thunder Valley in Colorado as he continued his march to what would be a perfect season. Suzuki's Mike Alessi went 2-2 for second while Honda's Andrew Short finished 4-3.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto also swept both motos in the Lites Class, followed by GEICO Honda's Josh Grant and Suzuki-backed Nico Izzi. Trey Canard and Australian import Dan Reardon rounded out the top five.