On This Day in Moto: June 29

At the 500cc U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross at Carlsbad Raceway, Yamaha's best rider in Europe, the Swede Hakan Carlqvist, went up against their best man in America, Broc Glover. The two split moto wins and runner-up finishes, and Glover thought he had the overall due to his 2-1 moto finishes to Carlqvist's 1-2. But in the FIM Grand Prix rules of the era, the overall win went to rider with the lowest combined times of the two motos. Based on elapsed time, Carlqvist was 3.781 seconds faster than Glover, who was understandably miffed with the whole outcome.

1980

At the 125/500 National at Sears Point International Raceway in Sonoma, California, Team Honda's Chuck Sun went 1-1 to score the overall win in the 500 Class. Sun topped Suzuki's Danny LaPorte, the reigning 500 National Champ, and Honda's Jim Gibson.

In the 125 Class, Yamaha's three-time class champion Broc Glover got the overall win ahead of Suzuki factory pilots Mark Barnett and Brian Myerscough.

2013

Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto traded 450 moto wins at the Southwick National, with Dungey coming out on top with 1-2 finishes compared to RV's 4-1. Honda rider Justin Barcia took third overall with 3-3 scores.