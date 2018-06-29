Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Tennessee
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Hunter Lawrence To Miss Next Two MXGP Rounds

June 29, 2018 8:20am | by:
Australian Hunter Lawrence will miss the next two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Team Honda 114 Motorsports announced today. Lawrence will sit out rounds 12 and 13 of the championship—both being held in Indonesia—and will return for the MXGP of Czech Republic scheduled for July 21-22 at Loket.

Lawrence, who missed three rounds earlier this year due to a hand injury sustained in April, has struggled recently. The team said that due to the hand injury “a decision was made so that Lawrence can return to competition free from the symptoms of his recent crashes and aim to maximise the full potential of himself and his Honda machine again in the remaining rounds of the season.”

“Really disappointed to miss the two Indonesian rounds, but I need to get back 100 percent so we can finish out the remainder of the 2018 MX2 World Championship season strong and get the results I am capable of,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Lawrence is currently in the United States testing with the GEICO Honda team, which he will join full-time in 2019. Rumors suggested that Lawrence may race round seven of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at RedBud, but sources have told Racer X that he will not race round seven or any other rounds of Pro Motocross.