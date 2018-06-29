Hunter Lawrence To Miss Next Two MXGP Rounds

Australian Hunter Lawrence will miss the next two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Team Honda 114 Motorsports announced today. Lawrence will sit out rounds 12 and 13 of the championship—both being held in Indonesia—and will return for the MXGP of Czech Republic scheduled for July 21-22 at Loket.

Lawrence, who missed three rounds earlier this year due to a hand injury sustained in April, has struggled recently. The team said that due to the hand injury “a decision was made so that Lawrence can return to competition free from the symptoms of his recent crashes and aim to maximise the full potential of himself and his Honda machine again in the remaining rounds of the season.”

“Really disappointed to miss the two Indonesian rounds, but I need to get back 100 percent so we can finish out the remainder of the 2018 MX2 World Championship season strong and get the results I am capable of,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Lawrence is currently in the United States testing with the GEICO Honda team, which he will join full-time in 2019. Rumors suggested that Lawrence may race round seven of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at RedBud, but sources have told Racer X that he will not race round seven or any other rounds of Pro Motocross.