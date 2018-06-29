GEICO Honda, Chase Sexton Agree To Extension

GEICO Honda and Chase Sexton have agreed to an extension that will see the 2016 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner remain with the team through the remainder of his 250 career. The team announced the unique deal on social media yesterday.

“Excited to announce that I will be with the @fchonda team throughout my entire 250 career! I couldn’t ask for a better Family to be a part of and I’m excited to contend for championships with them,” Sexton wrote on social media.

Sexton turned pro following the 2016 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, but had his pro debut delayed until High Point 2017 due to separate injuries. Despite missing the opening three rounds, Sexton finished 12th in 250 Class points.

In his first full season of Monster Energy Supercross in 2018, Sexton made the podium three times and finished fifth in points. He was named AMA Rookie of the Year following the season.

Sexton is coming off his first overall podium in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross last weekend at Muddy Creek and is currently ninth in points.