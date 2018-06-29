Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Tennessee
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

GEICO Honda, Chase Sexton Agree To Extension

June 29, 2018 8:40am | by:
GEICO Honda and Chase Sexton have agreed to an extension that will see the 2016 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner remain with the team through the remainder of his 250 career. The team announced the unique deal on social media yesterday.

“Excited to announce that I will be with the @fchonda team throughout my entire 250 career! I couldn’t ask for a better Family to be a part of and I’m excited to contend for championships with them,” Sexton wrote on social media.

Sexton turned pro following the 2016 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, but had his pro debut delayed until High Point 2017 due to separate injuries. Despite missing the opening three rounds, Sexton finished 12th in 250 Class points. 

In his first full season of Monster Energy Supercross in 2018, Sexton made the podium three times and finished fifth in points. He was named AMA Rookie of the Year following the season.

Sexton is coming off his first overall podium in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross last weekend at Muddy Creek and is currently ninth in points.