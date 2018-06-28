Sign of the (Lap) Times: Muddy Creek

Muddy Creek is in the books and Eli Tomac continued to dominate the 450 Class, keeping his overall win streak alive at five in a row and extending his points lead over Marvin Musquin.

In the 250 Class, we saw some wild moto scores equal podium finishes. Shane McElrath got his first 250 overall win with 3-2 scores, Dylan Ferrandis went 11-1 for second, and Chase Sexton went 8-4 for third overall. But the real story was Jeremy Martin crashing out of the second moto. He will miss the rest of the season, leaving his brother Alex and Aaron Plessinger to fight for the title.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 1:50.912 7 1:54.283 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 1:52.143 3 1:54.644 Justin Barcia 3 3rd 1:52.718 2 1:55.294 Ken Roczen 4 5th 1:53.033 8 1:55.376 Marvin Musquin 5 4th 1:53.966 5 1:55.174 Blake Baggett 6 7th 1:54.466 4 1:57.403 Phil Nicoletti 7 9th 1:54.534 6 1:58.677 Benny Bloss 8 6th 1:54.816 8 1:57.246 Weston Peick 9 8th 1:55.376 8 1:57.459 Justin Hill 10 21st 1:56.986 4 2:01.803 Cade Autenrieth

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 3rd 1:50.466 8 1:53.989 Eli Tomac 2 1st 1:51.471 6 1:53.462 Marvin Musquin 3 2nd 1:52.142 9 1:53.701 Justin Barcia 4 4th 1:52.582 6 1:54.699 Ken Roczen 5 5th 1:52.589 7 1:55.018 Blake Baggett 6 6th 1:53.219 7 1:55.395 Weston Peick 7 7th 1:53.550 5 1:55.437 Justin Hill 8 8th 1:54.281 7 1:57.119 Benny Bloss 9 9th 1:54.578 4 1:58.202 Phil Nicoletti 10 10th 1:56.139 3 1:58.458 Kyle Cunningham

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 3rd 1:53.199 4 1:55.439 Shane McElrath 2 1st 1:53.416 7 1:55.080 Jeremy Martin 3 2nd 1:53.6448 3 1:55.387 Justin Cooper 4 4th 1:53.750 8 1:55.720 RJ Hampshire 5 5th 1:53.762 5 1:55.837 Austin Forkner 6 12th 1:53.770 7 1:56.689 Alex Martin 7 7th 1:54.323 5 1:56.264 Jordon Smith 8 9th 1:54.370 7 1:56.486 Aaron Plessinger 9 11th 1:54.372 6 1:57.598 Dylan Ferrandis 10 10th 1:54.401 8 1:56.987 Colt Nichols

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 2nd 1:54.081 16 1:56.083 Shane McElrarth 2 5th 1:54.246 4 1:56.513 Aaron Plessinger 3 1st 1:54.248 3 1:56.035 Dylan Ferrandis 4 6th 1:54.336 3 1:56.654 Jordon Smith 5 4th 1:54.604 4 1:56.282 Chase Sexton 6 19th 1:54.677 16 1:56.541 RJ Hampshire 7 4th 1:54.699 4 1:56.285 Alex Martin 8 7th 1:54.815 16 1:56.521 Joey Savatgy 9 8th 1:55.369 4 1:58.416 Cameron McAdoo 10 9th 1:55.504 5 1:58.628 Austin Forkner

Marvin Musquin

Musquin's 2018 outdoor campaign has seemed pretty vanilla so far. He hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been able to match the excellence of Eli Tomac yet. He's won two motos and finished in the top five in every moto this year despite some bad starts, but it still seems like something is missing.

Wondering if something was actually wrong with Musquin or if my mind was just playing tricks on me, I went back to last year to compare Musquin's first five rounds from 2017 to 2018. The first three rounds of each season were actually pretty similar, finishing in the top four in each moto and grabbing one win in 2017. The next two rounds of 2017 went off the rails as he suffered a knee injury during practice, and by the tenth moto of the season, Musquin reached his lowest point, finishing 34th in the moto and falling 34 points behind Tomac for the championship.

Compare that to this year, where his worst finish so far has been a fifth in the first moto at Muddy Creek, and he's actually scored 49 more points through five rounds than he did last year (210 versus 161). Musquin's been better this year, but his only problem is that Tomac has also been a lot better. He's currently 32 points behind Tomac in the points, which is two fewer than last year when he was able to get back in contention later in the season. But with the way Tomac is riding this year and the lack of depth in the 450 Class, podiums won't be enough—he'll have to rip off a string of wins.