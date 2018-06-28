Privateer Profile: Henry Miller

Henry Miller put up 10-19 moto scores this past weekend for 13th overall in the 450 Class, and while most privateer riders would be pretty pumped with logging a top-15 overall day in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Miller feels the top ten is where he belongs. In actuality, he isn’t far off with feeling that way, as he put himself in tenth in moto one this past Saturday.

You may also remember the massive “holeshot to no-shot” scenario from Spring Creek last season when he nailed the start, then weeded himself exiting turn one—don’t worry, we talk about that below. While the rider out of Minnesota left the Tennessee National with “solid” results, the weekend didn’t necessarily begin on such a positive note. We caught up with Miller this week to chat about his press day issues, racing, and more.

(Note: This interview was conducted via iMessage and has been lightly edited for clarity.)

Racer X: Henry, what are you up to? Riding? Gym? What did you do today?

Henry Miller: Just making dinner right at the moment. Today was an off-day today, so just some stretching for myself. Also hit up the chiropractor and got my bike work all done and ready for tomorrow

Anything good for dinner?

Just whipping up some spaghetti squash.

Speaking of bike work, I guess that’s where we should begin discussing the weekend. Press day was a little eventful—what was the deal there?

Yeah, I was supposed to do press on Friday, but as you saw, I was having some bike issues. We put a GYTR head, cams, piston in the bike and my mechanic [Chas Kadlec] was literally putting my bike back together ten minutes before it was time to go. Yamaha doesn’t tell you that you need to buy a 2017 spark plug that’s shorter, so my piston hit my spark plug and bent it, which caused it not to run. Finally, after hours of checking things, we were finally out of ideas and asked Alex Ray’s mechanic, and that was first thing he told us to try and it worked out.