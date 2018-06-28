Insight: Numbers Behind Eli Tomac’s Hot Start

We all know Eli Tomac is off to a tremendous start to the 2018 season. He’s won eight motos, has five overall wins, and is a favorite to win a sixth straight this weekend at Southwick. Tomac has put together some numbers that haven’t been done since James Stewart went 24-0 in 2008. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some numbers from Tomac through five rounds.
5
Overall wins in a row for Tomac to begin the year. You’d have to go all the way back to James Stewart’s perfect season in 2008 to see a rider that began the year with five consecutive overall wins.
6
Straight moto wins by Tomac to begin 2018. The last time a rider began the season with six straight moto wins was 2008, when Stewart went 24-0.
2015
The last time a rider won five straight overalls in a season. Ryan Dungey won five straight en route to his third 450 Class title.
6
Riders in the history of AMA Motocross who have won five consecutive overalls during a season. Bob Hannah (1978), Jeff Stanton (1989), Ricky Carmichael (2000-2007), James Stewart (2008), Ryan Dungey (2010, 2012, 2015), and Tomac (2018).
8
Moto wins of ten to begin the year for Tomac. It’s the most since Ken Roczen won nine of ten to begin the 2016 season.
1:50.466
The fastest lap time set all year in the 450 Class. Tomac set it in the second moto last weekend at Muddy Creek.
8
Of ten motos in which Tomac has set the fastest lap. Marvin Musquin set the fastest lap in moto one at Glen Helen and moto one at High Point.
79
Laps led by Tomac through five rounds. It’s 53 more than second-place Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen, who are tied with 26.
1.4
Average qualifying position for Tomac through five rounds—the best in the class.
191
Points Tomac had after five rounds in 2017. He was second in points, four behind Blake Baggett.
242
Points Tomac has after five rounds in 2018.
32
Lead in points over second-place Marvin Musquin in the championship.
0
Finishes outside the top three in ten motos ran.
Tenth
On the all-time wins list. With his five wins to begin the year, Tomac has moved from 18th to tenth on the all-time list with 14 career wins. He is one behind Ken Roczen and Jeremy McGrath for eighth and two behind Jeff Emig for seventh.