Insight: Numbers Behind Eli Tomac’s Hot Start

We all know Eli Tomac is off to a tremendous start to the 2018 season. He’s won eight motos, has five overall wins, and is a favorite to win a sixth straight this weekend at Southwick. Tomac has put together some numbers that haven’t been done since James Stewart went 24-0 in 2008. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some numbers from Tomac through five rounds.

5

Overall wins in a row for Tomac to begin the year. You’d have to go all the way back to James Stewart’s perfect season in 2008 to see a rider that began the year with five consecutive overall wins.

6

Straight moto wins by Tomac to begin 2018. The last time a rider began the season with six straight moto wins was 2008, when Stewart went 24-0.

2015

The last time a rider won five straight overalls in a season. Ryan Dungey won five straight en route to his third 450 Class title.