Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Insight: Numbers Behind Eli Tomac’s Hot Start

June 28, 2018 4:15pm
by:

We all know Eli Tomac is off to a tremendous start to the 2018 season. He’s won eight motos, has five overall wins, and is a favorite to win a sixth straight this weekend at Southwick. Tomac has put together some numbers that haven’t been done since James Stewart went 24-0 in 2008. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some numbers from Tomac through five rounds.

5

Overall wins in a row for Tomac to begin the year. You’d have to go all the way back to James Stewart’s perfect season in 2008 to see a rider that began the year with five consecutive overall wins. 

6

Straight moto wins by Tomac to begin 2018. The last time a rider began the season with six straight moto wins was 2008, when Stewart went 24-0.

2015

The last time a rider won five straight overalls in a season. Ryan Dungey won five straight en route to his third 450 Class title. 

Tomac is the first rider since 2008 to win six straight motos at the beginning of the season.
Tomac is the first rider since 2008 to win six straight motos at the beginning of the season. Rich Shepherd

6

Riders in the history of AMA Motocross who have won five consecutive overalls during a season. Bob Hannah (1978), Jeff Stanton (1989), Ricky Carmichael (2000-2007), James Stewart (2008), Ryan Dungey (2010, 2012, 2015), and Tomac (2018).

8

Moto wins of ten to begin the year for Tomac. It’s the most since Ken Roczen won nine of ten to begin the 2016 season.

1:50.466

The fastest lap time set all year in the 450 Class. Tomac set it in the second moto last weekend at Muddy Creek.

8

Of ten motos in which Tomac has set the fastest lap. Marvin Musquin set the fastest lap in moto one at Glen Helen and moto one at High Point. 

The fastest lap time of the season so far was set by Tomac in moto two at Muddy Creek.
The fastest lap time of the season so far was set by Tomac in moto two at Muddy Creek. Rich Shepherd

79

Laps led by Tomac through five rounds. It’s 53 more than second-place Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen, who are tied with 26.

1.4

Average qualifying position for Tomac through five rounds—the best in the class.

191

Points Tomac had after five rounds in 2017. He was second in points, four behind Blake Baggett.

242

Points Tomac has after five rounds in 2018.

Tomac is 51 points ahead of where he was by round five of the 2017 season.
Tomac is 51 points ahead of where he was by round five of the 2017 season. Jeff Kardas

32

Lead in points over second-place Marvin Musquin in the championship.

0

Finishes outside the top three in ten motos ran.

Tenth

On the all-time wins list. With his five wins to begin the year, Tomac has moved from 18th to tenth on the all-time list with 14 career wins. He is one behind Ken Roczen and Jeremy McGrath for eighth and two behind Jeff Emig for seventh.