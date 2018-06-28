Injury Report: Southwick

Comment: Chisholm injured his meniscus and sustained bone bruising at High Point. He’s undergoing surgery, and if there’s any ACL damage, he will have that repaired at the same time. He’s out for the season.

Comment: Justin Bogle will return to racing this weekend at Southwick.

Comment: Anderson sustained a compound foot fracture while practicing at Glen Helen. He’s looking to return at Unadilla.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig had surgery early in June to repair a torn ACL sustained in a crash at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back on the bike in October.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is back on the bike after having a second surgery on his leg. He should be back before the season ends, but at the moment there is not an exact return date.

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder at Glen Helen.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely hopes to be back on the bike in September after breaking his pelvis and two vertebrae during supercross.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia broke his pelvis and sustained two broken vertebrae in Indianapolis. He’s still out, but if you wish to help him out, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder had surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury that was reducing grip strength. He hopes to be back riding in mid- to late July and hopes to make it back for a few rounds at the end of the season.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | IN

Comment: Webb will make his return to racing at Southwick after fracturing his leg in Minneapolis.