Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Injury Report: Southwick

June 28, 2018 5:10pm
450 Class

JASON ANDERSON — FOOT | OUT

Comment: Anderson sustained a compound foot fracture while practicing at Glen Helen. He’s looking to return at Unadilla.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | IN

Comment: Justin Bogle will return to racing this weekend at Southwick. 

KYLE CHISHOLM — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Chisholm injured his meniscus and sustained bone bruising at High Point. He’s undergoing surgery, and if there’s any ACL damage, he will have that repaired at the same time. He’s out for the season.

Hey everyone. Just wanted to give you guys an update on my knee that I hurt at High Point. I have some bone bruising and damage to my meniscus that needs repaired. The more important thing is my ACL. It's not 100% clear on the MRI whether my ACL is torn or not. So today I am getting my meniscus repaired and if they get in there and the ACL is torn they will repair that as well. The good thing is I will get this all fixed and be able to be 100% ready for SX. It's definitely a bummer and not what I had planned but everything happens for a reason. I'm thankful for the successful year I've had to this point and I know I'll be back for SX even stronger. I've come back from this injury twice before and I'll just do it again. I'll keep you guys updated throughout my journey. ?? ??

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Craig had surgery early in June to repair a torn ACL sustained in a crash at Glen Helen. He hopes to be back on the bike in October.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is looking at a return at Washougal after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is back on the bike after having a second surgery on his leg. He should be back before the season ends, but at the moment there is not an exact return date. 

JOSH MOSIMAN — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mosiman will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder at Glen Helen.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely hopes to be back on the bike in September after breaking his pelvis and two vertebrae during supercross.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia broke his pelvis and sustained two broken vertebrae in Indianapolis. He’s still out, but if you wish to help him out, go here.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder had surgery on his wrist to repair a nagging injury that was reducing grip strength. He hopes to be back riding in mid- to late July and hopes to make it back for a few rounds at the end of the season.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | IN

Comment: Webb will make his return to racing at Southwick after fracturing his leg in Minneapolis.

"Beyond stoked to let everyone know I will be lining up at Southwick this weekend for my first race back," Webb wrote on Instagram. Rich Shepherd

DEAN WILSON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson is out for the season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL.

250 CLASS

DAKOTA ALIX — IN

Comment: Alix will get back to racing at Southwick after missing multiple rounds due to an undisclosed injury suffered at Glen Helen.

MATT BISCEGLIA — ANKLE, LEG | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia recently broke his ankle and fibula while preparing to return to racing at Muddy Creek. He’s out for the season. You can read about his injury here.

ADAM CIANCIARULO — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season after having surgery to fix a torn ACL he’d been dealing with for quite a while.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos underwent knee surgery and is also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. He’s out for the season.

RJ HAMPSHIRE — VARIOUS | TBD

Comment: Hampshire had a big crash at Muddy Creek that left him feeling pretty banged up. He'll make a final decision after qualifying at Southwick.

BRANDON HARTRANFT — Shoulder | OUT

Comment: Hartranft dislocated his shoulder while practicing and will miss Southwick. He hopes to return at RedBud.

ENZO LOPES — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Lopes cracked his collarbone at High Point. The team will monitor his recovery process, and if all goes well, he’ll be back at RedBud.

GARRETT MARCHBANKS — KNEE | TBD

Comment: Marchbanks sprained his MCL at High Point and missed Muddy Creek. The team says whether or not he’ll race is a decision that will be made at the end of the week. 

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin had surgery to repair a burst fracture to his L1 vertebrae suffered at Muddy Creek and will miss the rest of the season.

MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: There is no return date set for Oldenburg, who tore his MCL and ACL while practicing.

ZACH OSBORNE — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Osborne tore his labrum at Thunder Valley. He’s undergone surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Peters tore his ACL in Minneapolis when he went down on a patch of ice outside the stadium. He had surgery and is out for the nationals.