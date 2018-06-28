Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Ryan Sipes

June 28, 2018 1:50pm
The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a podcast featuring Ryan Sipes talking about his decision to race a 125 at Muddy Creek, how it went, his foray into other motorcycle racing, whether or not he regrets stopping full-time SX/MX, plans for the summer, the new Maxxis MXST tire, and more.

Click here to listen to the show, or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.