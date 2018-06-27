Racer X Is Hiring | Advertising Production Manager

Company: Racer X Illustrated

Location: Morgantown, WV

Industry: Magazine Production

Job Type: Full-time Employee

Benefits: A host of benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, are available under varying terms and conditions.

Advertising Production Manager

About the Job

We’re hiring a full-time advertising production manager to work in a busy publishing/professional motorcycle racing promotion office based in Morgantown, WV. The advertising production manager’s primary roles include management of sales staff, coordination of print advertising, creation of sales collateral, and ideas for new revenue.

Applicant must:

Live in or be willing to move to Morgantown, WV.

Be organized. You’ll be involved in a wide variety of projects on a daily and weekly basis.

Be technically proficient and curious. The candidate must have experience with Microsoft Office and email communication.

Communicate well. The applicant will be working with a variety of staff each day in addition to managing the advertising team.

Be friendly. The racing industry is a close-knit group. Having positive relationships with our readers and advertisers is important to us.

Be reliable. You’ve got to come through, whether simply showing up for work on time or nurturing a project successfully from beginning to end.

Be cool. Seriously, this is a tough job, but it’s pretty amazing at the same time. We all work hard, but we’re working on something we absolutely love and are proud to be a part of. This position is integral to our business.

Qualifications:

College B.A. degree in Advertising, Journalism, Communications, Public Relations, or Marketing is preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, email marketing software, and Adobe Suite. Experience with Google Analytics and Google Adwords is a bonus.

Print or digital publishing experience and small team management preferred.

To apply, please submit the following to resumes@racerxonline.com:

Résumé

Cover letter explaining why you’re the right person for this job

We’ll be accepting résumés through July 22. Hiring will begin as soon as possible, and then we get to work.