450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Kyle Chisholm Out For Remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

June 27, 2018 2:45pm | by:
Kyle Chisholm will miss the remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a knee injury sustained at round four of the championship at High Point, he announced on Instagram.

The veteran missed last weekend and was hoping he could continue to race the rest of the year, but he sustained damage to his meniscus and underwent surgery today to repair the damage. According to the post, Chisholm said doctors were unsure if he also sustained a torn ACL. He said while they are repairing the meniscus, they will also check his ACL and repair it if needed.

“The good thing is I will get this all fixed and be able to be 100-percent ready for SX,” he wrote in part. “It's definitely a bummer and not what I had planned but everything happens for a reason. I'm thankful for the successful year I've had to this point and I know I'll be back for SX even stronger.”

At round three at Thunder Valley, Chisholm sustained a concussion in a bad crash but was able to return for High Point. His best moto finish this season was an 11th (three times).

Below is his full post:

Hey everyone. Just wanted to give you guys an update on my knee that I hurt at High Point. I have some bone bruising and damage to my meniscus that needs repaired. The more important thing is my ACL. It's not 100% clear on the MRI whether my ACL is torn or not. So today I am getting my meniscus repaired and if they get in there and the ACL is torn they will repair that as well. The good thing is I will get this all fixed and be able to be 100% ready for SX. It's definitely a bummer and not what I had planned but everything happens for a reason. I'm thankful for the successful year I've had to this point and I know I'll be back for SX even stronger. I've come back from this injury twice before and I'll just do it again. I'll keep you guys updated throughout my journey.

A post shared by Kyle Chisholm (@kylechisholm11) on