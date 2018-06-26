Justin Bogle Back For Southwick

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki announced today that Justin Bogle will return to racing this weekend at round six of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Southwick. Bogle has been out since February after sustaining a broken humerus when he was landed on at the San Diego Supercross.

“I have been working hard at the GOAT Farm, and I also spent time at JGRMX in an effort to make sure that I’m as prepared as I can be. I am excited to get back to the races, doing what I do,” he said in a statement. “This has been a very long process. The year hasn’t gone to plan, but I have learned a lot from it. Now it’s time to get back up front where I belong and make it happen for the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team. I love the Southwick National. The sand is pretty fun, and I know quite a few people from that area. I enjoy the fans in New England. They live motocross, so it’s great to race in front of them.”

JGR will be a three-rider 450 team for the remainder of the season, as Bogle joins Justin Hill and Weston Peick.

“Justin was impressive during last year’s national campaign, and I know that he has been working hard in preparation for the return,” team manager Jeremy Albrecht said. “He spent some time at JGRMX in North Carolina, and he’s in a good spot with the Suzuki RM-Z450. I’m eager to see him race. It will be cool to have a three-rider 450 lineup for the rest of the national series.”

Bogle and his best friend Brad Frace—once a top amateur prospect before a crash left him paralyzed—recently sat down with Jason Weigandt for an episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast where they talked about life, racing, music, and how it all blends together.