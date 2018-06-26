Hot Cams Releases 2015-'17 Suzuki RM-Z450 Camshafts

Hot Cams, Inc., is the industry leader in innovation, design, and development of high-performance aftermarket camshafts for dirt bikes and ATVs. Designed with industry-leading valvetrain software and dyno proven in-house, they provide the most reliable, economical, and easy-to-install camshafts that add up to 10 percent power gain to your engine. And now they have released their high-performance camshafts for the 2015-'17 Suzuki RM-Z450.

CNC-machined for an exact fit and lobe profile

Created from 8620 billet case-hardened steel

Engineered with state-of-the-art valvetrain software

Engineered as drop-in cams utilizing stock valve springs

STAGE 1 INTAKE

Priced At $179.95.

Excellent low end increase up to 8,150 RPM with slight loss after 8,150 RPM to rev limiter. Designed with Improved Throttle Response (ITR) technology. Uses stock valve springs. Dual-cam engine.

STAGE 1 EXHAUST

Priced At $199.95.

Excellent low-end increase up to 8,150 RPM with slight loss after 8,150 RPM to rev limiter. Designed with Improved Throttle Response (ITR) technology and uses stock valve springs: Dual-cam engine. Uses stock decompression mechanism.

STAGE 2 INTAKE

Priced At $179.95.

Stage 2 ITR Design intake cam. Dual cam engine. Intake and exhaust cams sold separately. No bottom-end loss with gains starting at 7,000 RPM to redline. Best peak horsepower cams. Uses stock valve springs.

STAGE 2 EXHAUST

Priced At $199.95.

Stage 2 ITR Design exhaust cam. Dual cam engine. Intake and exhaust cams sold separately. No bottom end loss with gains starting at 7,000 RPM to redline. Best peak horsepower cams. Uses stock auto-decompression mechanism. Uses stock valve springs.