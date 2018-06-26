Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Tennessee
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Hot Cams Releases 2015-'17 Suzuki RM-Z450 Camshafts

June 26, 2018 10:55am | by:
Hot Cams, Inc., is the industry leader in innovation, design, and development of high-performance aftermarket camshafts for dirt bikes and ATVs. Designed with industry-leading valvetrain software and dyno proven in-house, they provide the most reliable, economical, and easy-to-install camshafts that add up to 10 percent power gain to your engine. And now they have released their high-performance camshafts for the 2015-'17 Suzuki RM-Z450.

  • CNC-machined for an exact fit and lobe profile
  • Created from 8620 billet case-hardened steel
  • Engineered with state-of-the-art valvetrain software
  • Engineered as drop-in cams utilizing stock valve springs

STAGE 1 INTAKE

Priced At $179.95.

Excellent low end increase up to 8,150 RPM with slight loss after 8,150 RPM to rev limiter. Designed with Improved Throttle Response (ITR) technology. Uses stock valve springs. Dual-cam engine. Purchase here.

STAGE 1 EXHAUST

Priced At $199.95.

Excellent low-end increase up to 8,150 RPM with slight loss after 8,150 RPM to rev limiter. Designed with Improved Throttle Response (ITR) technology and uses stock valve springs: Dual-cam engine. Uses stock decompression mechanism. Purchase here.

STAGE 2 INTAKE

Priced At $179.95.

Stage 2 ITR Design intake cam. Dual cam engine. Intake and exhaust cams sold separately. No bottom-end loss with gains starting at 7,000 RPM to redline. Best peak horsepower cams. Uses stock valve springs. Purchase here.

STAGE 2 EXHAUST

Priced At $199.95.

Stage 2 ITR Design exhaust cam. Dual cam engine. Intake and exhaust cams sold separately. No bottom end loss with gains starting at 7,000 RPM to redline. Best peak horsepower cams. Uses stock auto-decompression mechanism. Uses stock valve springs. Purchase here.