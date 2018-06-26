Exhaust: Breaking Down Barcia

Justin Barcia has lived in the spotlight since his minicycle days and is actually one of the first top pros to grow up riding full-time at a training facility. All of the ingredients were there for Barcia to win big until his results took a dive, his confidence went south, and he found himself contemplating retirement—and actually being okay with that.

In this podcast, Barcia explains it all, from his early days to the changes he’s made to get back to the podium now.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.