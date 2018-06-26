Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Exhaust: Breaking Down Barcia

June 26, 2018 3:00pm
by:

Justin Barcia has lived in the spotlight since his minicycle days and is actually one of the first top pros to grow up riding full-time at a training facility. All of the ingredients were there for Barcia to win big until his results took a dive, his confidence went south, and he found himself contemplating retirement—and actually being okay with that.

In this podcast, Barcia explains it all, from his early days to the changes he’s made to get back to the podium now.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.