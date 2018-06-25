Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Watch: "Monster Energy Supercross — Rewind: Heavy Lies the Crown"

June 25, 2018 4:30pm | by:

Video/Text by Feld Motor Sports

Monster Energy Supercross — Rewind is a web-based series consisting of footage gleaned from the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship and beyond. Our cameras went behind the scenes and got up close and personal with the premier athletes in the sport. The result was an opportunity to showcase a more personal side of America's fastest growing motorsport, bringing current and new fans closer to the men under the helmets.

Airing every Monday through the end of July, look for a wide variety of topics and angles as we also pull vintage footage from the annals of supercross history. 