450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Wake-Up Call

June 25, 2018 7:50am

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Round 5 — Muddy Creek — Blountville, TN

Tennessee - 450

- Blountville, TN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450F
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY2 - 2 Yamaha YZ 450F
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France5 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany3 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA4 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA6 - 6 Suzuki RMZ 450
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR8 - 7 Suzuki RMZ 450
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY7 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450
9Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO9 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX11 - 10 Suzuki RMZ 450
Tennessee - 250

- Blountville, TN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC3 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F FE
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France11 - 1 Yamaha YZ 250F
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL8 - 4 Honda CRF250R
4Alex Martin Millville, MN12 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F FE
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC7 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F FE
6Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA6 - 7 Kawasaki KX250F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH9 - 5 Yamaha YZ 250F
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO5 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
9Jeremy Martin Millville, MN1 - 40 Honda CRF250R
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY2 - 28 Yamaha YZ 250F
Tomac took his fifth overall win in five rounds at Muddy Creek.
Tomac took his fifth overall win in five rounds at Muddy Creek. Jeff Kardas

Motocross 450 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO242
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France210
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY184
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany169
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA164
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA148
7Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO126
8Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY118
9Cody Cooper New Zealand80
10Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM73
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH199
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN176
3Alex Martin Millville, MN170
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY158
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO143
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC133
7Shane McElrath Canton, NC133
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL120
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL118
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA112
McElrath went 3-2 for the overall win on Saturday.
McElrath went 3-2 for the overall win on Saturday. Rich Shepherd

Amsoil Gncc

Round 9 — Amsoil Snowshoe — Snowshoe, WV

Snowshoe - Overall

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
6 Duvall, WA Yamaha
7Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC KTM
8 Southwick, MA Suzuki
9 Bedford, IN Honda
10 Millville, NJ KTM
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
3 Southwick, MA Suzuki
4 Bedford, IN Honda
5 Millville, NJ KTM
6 North Liberty, IN Beta
7 Masontown, WV KTM
8 Landrum, SC Yamaha
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
10 Sumter, SC KTM
Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1 Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
2 Myakka City, FL KTM
3 Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
4 Hartford, TN Husqvarna
5 Sterling, IL Yamaha
6 Clarksburg, MA Sherco
7 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
8 Hebron, IN KTM
9 Saxonburg, PA KTM
Snowshoe - WXC

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2 Circleville, OH KTM
3 Terre Haute, IN Beta
4 Travelers Rest, SC KTM
5 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6 Beloit, OH GasGas
7 Sudbury, VT KTM
8 Mchenry, MD Yamaha
ATV Results

XC1 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stChris Borich
2ndJarrod McClure
3rdWalker Fowler
4thBrycen Neal
5thMarty Christofferson
6thJosh Merritt
7thGreg Covert
8thDevon Feehan
9thKevin Yoho
10thCody Collier

XC2 Results

OVERALL FINISHRIDER
1stHunter Hart
2ndJohn Glauda Jr.
3rdAustin Abney
4thSteven Covert
5thBen Kowalewski
6thDrew Landers
7thD. Brown
8thBrody Livengood
9thDevin Masters
10thCameron Bruce
Russell topped the podium for the seventh time this year at Snowshoe.
Russell topped the podium for the seventh time this year at Snowshoe. Ken Hill

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC256
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV202
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC164
4Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC149
5Josh Strang Australia136
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT134
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT121
8 Duvall, WA109
9Layne Michael Fairmont, WV73
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT238
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT225
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria145
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA142
5 Bedford, IN131
6 Jefferson, GA111
7 Landrum, SC103
8 New Zealand98
9 North Liberty, IN92
10 Sumter, SC84
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL218
2 Travelers Rest, SC202
3 Waynesburg, PA187
4 Sterling, IL174
5 Clarksburg, MA125
6 Tarentum, PA97
7 Hartford, TN88
8 Coal Center, PA84
9 Fort Mill, SC77
10 Hardinsburg, IN66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia251
2 Travelers Rest, SC175
3 Circleville, OH168
4 Terre Haute, IN143
5 Bridgeton, NJ135
6 Mchenry, MD127
7 Beloit, OH116
8 Sudbury, VT98
9 Knoxville, TN95
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler226
2ndJarrod McClure192
3rdBrycen Neal188
4thChris Borich185
5thCole RIchardson119
6thAdam McGill117
7thDevon Feehan104
8thMarty Christofferson102
9thWestley Wolfe89
10thHunter Hart88

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart226
2ndAustin Abney177
3rdDrew Landers152
4thBen Kowalewski141
5thJohn Glauda Jr.138
6thMatthew Lindle117
7thTanner Walker107
8thBrody Livengood105
9thSteven Covert102
10thKenny Shick89

Other Championship Standings

ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN MX

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stColton Facciotti199
2ndMatt Goerke199
3rdKaven Benoit191
4thCole Thompson188
5thTyler Medaglia178
6thMike Alessi165
7thDillan Epstein144
8thKeylan Meston140
9thKyle Keast122
10thCade Clason110

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stShawn Maffenbeier206
2ndJesse Pettis201
3rdJoey Crown186
4thJosh Osby171
5thMarco Cannella169
6thTanner Ward148
7thDylan Wright131
8thJared Petruska127
9thTeren Gerber121
10thCasey Keast114

FIM motocross world championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands486
2Antonio Cairoli Italy474
3Clement Desalle Belgium374
4Romain Febvre France354
5Gautier Paulin France334
6Tim Gajser Slovenia332
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands289
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland255
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium240
10Maximilian Nagl Germany203
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia474
2Jorge Prado Spain465
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark366
4Ben Watson United Kingdom339
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa286
6Thomas Covington Vernon, AL254
7Jago Geerts Belgium246
8Jed Beaton Australia216
9Michele Cervellin Italy206
10Henry Jacobi Germany200
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 France241
2 Ireland212
3 United Kingdom209
4 United Kingdom198
5 United Kingdom194
6 France173
7 France161
8 Netherlands155
9 Denmark151
10 France132
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand184
2 Netherlands163
3 Italy163
4 Germany161
5 Germany112
6 Ireland109
7 Belgium108
8 Netherlands93
9 Denmark75
10 Germany69
Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stDean Ferris285
2ndMitch Evans227
3rdKirk Gibbs223
4thLuke Clout216
5thDylan Long207
6thKade Mosig206
7thCaleb Ward197
8thRhys Carter191
9thBrett Metcalfe182
10thConnor Tierney170

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stWilson Todd238
2ndNathan Crawford222
3rdAaron Tanti210
4thJay Wilson209
5thHamish Harwood209
6thEgan Mastin206
7thKyle Webster188
8thDylan Wills188
9thKale Makeham168
10thJy Roberts166

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stJake Nichols90
2ndEvgeny Bobryshev83
3rdGraeme Irwin75
4thElliott Banks-Browne65
5thBrad Anderson58
6thRyan Houghton55
7thIvo Monticelli52
8thKristian Whatley47
9thJames Harrison42
10thGert Krestinov39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse100
2ndMel Pocock80
3rdJoshua Gilbert75
4thLiam Knight67
5thMartin Barr56
6thAshton-Lee Dickinson55
7thJosh Spinks51
8thMichael Eccles48
9thJosiah Natzke46
10thAlexander Brown40

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJeffrey Herlings100
2ndGautier Paulin82
3rdRomain Febvre80
4thShaun Simpson69
5thMax Anstie67
6thFilip Bengtsson53
7thGlen Goldenhoff47
8thSven van der Mierden43
9thMaxime Desprey42
10thKevin Strijbos39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stJago Geerts82
2ndJed Beaton74
3rdCalvin Vlaanderen69
4thDavy Pootjes65
5thThomas Kjer Olsen50
6thRuben Fernandez-Garcia47
7thThomas Covington46
8thRoan van de Moosdijk45
9thAdam Sterry34
10thMarshal Weltin34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukWinter X Games Snow Bike CrossSnow Bike
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series250 Pro
TBDFMF Indoor Winter Series450 Pro
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
TBDHell's GateBike
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDManjimup 15,000Allstars
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike