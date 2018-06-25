Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Round 5 — Muddy Creek — Blountville, TN
Tennessee - 450
Muddy Creek Raceway - Blountville, TN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|5 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|4 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|6 - 6
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8 - 7
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|7 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|9 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|11 - 10
|Suzuki RMZ 450
Tennessee - 250
Muddy Creek Raceway - Blountville, TN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|3 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|11 - 1
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|8 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|12 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|7 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|9 - 5
|Yamaha YZ 250F
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|5 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|1 - 40
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 28
|Yamaha YZ 250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|242
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|210
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|184
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|169
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|164
|6
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|148
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|126
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|118
|9
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand
|80
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|73
Motocross 250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|199
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|176
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|170
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|158
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|143
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|133
|7
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|133
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|120
|9
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|118
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|112
Amsoil Gncc
Round 9 — Amsoil Snowshoe — Snowshoe, WV
Snowshoe - Overall
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Honda
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|7
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|Suzuki
|9
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|Suzuki
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|7
|Zach Nolan
|Masontown, WV
|KTM
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Yamaha
|9
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|Husqvarna
|10
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|3
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Yamaha
|6
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|Sherco
|7
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Christopher Bach
|Hebron, IN
|KTM
|9
|Hunter T Riemer
|Saxonburg, PA
|KTM
Snowshoe - WXC
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|7
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|KTM
|8
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|Yamaha
ATV Results
XC1 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Chris Borich
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|3rd
|Walker Fowler
|4th
|Brycen Neal
|5th
|Marty Christofferson
|6th
|Josh Merritt
|7th
|Greg Covert
|8th
|Devon Feehan
|9th
|Kevin Yoho
|10th
|Cody Collier
XC2 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|2nd
|John Glauda Jr.
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|4th
|Steven Covert
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|6th
|Drew Landers
|7th
|D. Brown
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|9th
|Devin Masters
|10th
|Cameron Bruce
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|256
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|202
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|164
|4
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|149
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|136
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|134
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|121
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|109
|9
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|73
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|238
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|225
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|145
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|142
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|131
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|111
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|103
|8
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|98
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|92
|10
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|84
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|218
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|202
|3
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|187
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|174
|5
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|125
|6
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|97
|7
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|88
|8
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|84
|9
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|10
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|251
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|175
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|168
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|143
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|135
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|127
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|116
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|98
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|95
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|226
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|192
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|188
|4th
|Chris Borich
|185
|5th
|Cole RIchardson
|119
|6th
|Adam McGill
|117
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|104
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|102
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|89
|10th
|Hunter Hart
|88
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|226
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|177
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|152
|4th
|Ben Kowalewski
|141
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|138
|6th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|107
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|105
|9th
|Steven Covert
|102
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|89
Other Championship Standings
ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN MX
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|199
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|199
|3rd
|Kaven Benoit
|191
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|188
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|178
|6th
|Mike Alessi
|165
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|144
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|140
|9th
|Kyle Keast
|122
|10th
|Cade Clason
|110
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|206
|2nd
|Jesse Pettis
|201
|3rd
|Joey Crown
|186
|4th
|Josh Osby
|171
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|169
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|148
|7th
|Dylan Wright
|131
|8th
|Jared Petruska
|127
|9th
|Teren Gerber
|121
|10th
|Casey Keast
|114
FIM motocross world championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|486
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|474
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|374
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|354
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|334
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|332
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|289
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|255
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|240
|10
|Maximilian Nagl
|Germany
|203
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|474
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|465
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|366
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|339
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|286
|6
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|254
|7
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|246
|8
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|216
|9
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|206
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|200
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|241
|2
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|212
|3
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|209
|4
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|198
|5
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|194
|6
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|173
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|161
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|155
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|151
|10
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|132
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|163
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|163
|4
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|161
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|112
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|109
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|108
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|93
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|75
|10
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|285
|2nd
|Mitch Evans
|227
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|223
|4th
|Luke Clout
|216
|5th
|Dylan Long
|207
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|206
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|197
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|191
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|182
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|170
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|238
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|222
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|210
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|209
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|209
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|206
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|188
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|188
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|168
|10th
|Jy Roberts
|166
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike