McElrath, Nicoletti, Castillo, Keefer, and Thomas on PulpMX Show

Muddy Creek has come and gone, but we’re on the air tonight with the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, to break it all down. Host Steve Matthes will welcome back in Kris Keefer and with Fly Racing’s Jason Thomas to talk some nationals and much more.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath won his first career 250 Class national with consistent good rides in both motos. What a day for Shane in front of a lot of family and friends at a track he knows well. We’ll have Shane on tonight to talk about his memorable day in Tennessee.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Phil Nicoletti will come back on the show for the first time since he left JGR to get the new ride with Husky. Phil will talk about his Muddy Creek performance, why he left JGR, if he can still ride at the JGR track, and much more.

Nineties privateer hero Dave Castillo hasn’t been on for a while, so we’ll have him on to catch up with what’s new in the stunt world, tell some stories, promote his AC Breathe System deal, and more. Go to acperformancesystem.com to learn more.

And now, in-studio! Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

What you’ll want to do is visit PulpMXshow.com at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, where we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In app by searching PulpMX Show and can listen live on the PulpMX app as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com, as well as on the PulpMX app on your smartphone or on iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on PulpMXshow.com.

