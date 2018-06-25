Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Justin Hill To Contest Remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 450 Class

June 25, 2018 11:35am | by:
Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki announced today that Justin Hill will contest the remaining rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 450 Class. Hill, who will move to 450 Class full-time in 2019, was originally announced to race “select rounds” after Phil Nicoletti signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. 

“I am excited that I get to race the Suzuki RM-Z450 for the rest of the national series! I have seven more races to be a podium guy and show people that I can be successful outdoors,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to it.”   

In two rounds in the class, Hill has scored four top-ten finishes, including a fourth-place finish in moto one at High Point. In six motos in the 250 Class, Hill had zero top ten finishes. At Muddy Creek on Saturday, Hill went 8-7 for seventh overall. 

“My day wasn’t terrible, but it could have been better,” he said. “I had a practice crash that took the wind out of my sails for the motos. I’m bummed, because I was hoping to make a big improvement from High Point last weekend. I felt better at Muddy Creek and a lot closer to the front guys in practice. Seventh place isn’t the worst finish in the world, though. I’m building, and we made a couple of good changes to the RM-Z450 with the chassis. I’m just a bit upset about the racing, because I wanted to make a jump in my progress.”