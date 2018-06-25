Justin Hill To Contest Remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 450 Class

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki announced today that Justin Hill will contest the remaining rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 450 Class. Hill, who will move to 450 Class full-time in 2019, was originally announced to race “select rounds” after Phil Nicoletti signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

“I am excited that I get to race the Suzuki RM-Z450 for the rest of the national series! I have seven more races to be a podium guy and show people that I can be successful outdoors,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to it.”

In two rounds in the class, Hill has scored four top-ten finishes, including a fourth-place finish in moto one at High Point. In six motos in the 250 Class, Hill had zero top ten finishes. At Muddy Creek on Saturday, Hill went 8-7 for seventh overall.

“My day wasn’t terrible, but it could have been better,” he said. “I had a practice crash that took the wind out of my sails for the motos. I’m bummed, because I was hoping to make a big improvement from High Point last weekend. I felt better at Muddy Creek and a lot closer to the front guys in practice. Seventh place isn’t the worst finish in the world, though. I’m building, and we made a couple of good changes to the RM-Z450 with the chassis. I’m just a bit upset about the racing, because I wanted to make a jump in my progress.”