Justin Cooper On Second Moto Crash at Muddy Creek

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper released a statement on Instagram yesterday addressing the scary second moto crash he was involved in with GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin on Saturday at Muddy Creek.

“First moto P-2 and second moto had a freak racing accident on the first lap, really such a bummer for the both of us and it isn’t an easy pill to swallow hearing the news of @jeremymartin6,” we wrote in part. “Wish him a speedy recovery and somehow everyone was able to avoid me which I’m extremely thankful for. Man I’m extremely sore today, but I’m also nothing but thankful for my support crew. Some things you just can’t prevent when there are so many riders in such a tight space, there is another angle of the crash if you swipe right.”