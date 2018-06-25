Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Justin Cooper On Second Moto Crash at Muddy Creek

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper released a statement on Instagram yesterday addressing the scary second moto crash he was involved in with GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin on Saturday at Muddy Creek.

“First moto P-2 and second moto had a freak racing accident on the first lap, really such a bummer for the both of us and it isn’t an easy pill to swallow hearing the news of @jeremymartin6,” we wrote in part. “Wish him a speedy recovery and somehow everyone was able to avoid me which I’m extremely thankful for. Man I’m extremely sore today, but I’m also nothing but thankful for my support crew. Some things you just can’t prevent when there are so many riders in such a tight space, there is another angle of the crash if you swipe right.”

Cooper, who qualified fastest on Saturday and finished second in the first moto, was able to get up and finished the second moto 28th. He finished tenth overall on the day.

Below is his full post.

Muddy Creek is over and done with. Started the day out really great being fastest in both qualifying sessions. First moto P-2 and second moto had a freak racing accident on the first lap, really such a bummer for the both of us and it isn’t an easy pill to swallow hearing the news of @jeremymartin6 Wish him a speedy recovery and somehow everyone was able to avoid me which I’m extremely thankful for. Man I’m extremely sore today, but I’m also nothing but thankful for my support crew Some things you just can’t prevent when there are so many riders in such a tight space, there is another angle of the crash if you swipe right. Again, freak accident out of both of our control while once in the air, gotta keep moving forward. Pc: @mikevizerphoto

