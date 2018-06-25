Husqvarna Motorcycles Partners with FMF Racing

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with FMF Racing—an agreement that will see the renowned American exhaust manufacturer develop and produce a new lineup of performance exhausts for Husqvarna Motorcycles’ next generation of off-road machines.

An established partner of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams across the globe, FMF is synonymous with dirt bike racing success. Established in 1973, the California-based company remains true to their goal to develop high-quality aftermarket exhaust systems that help dirt bike enthusiasts get the most out of every riding experience.

Sharing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ vision for pioneering development, FMF Racing remains at the forefront of technological evolution in their respective sector. Using top-level off-road competition as the means to further develop their products, the USA-based company is the ideal partner to design premium products for Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2019 off-road and motocross models.

Starting from model year 2019, all exhaust systems exclusively developed for Husqvarna Motorcycles by FMF Racing will be added to the Husqvarna Motorcycles Accessory range and will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

“We are very pleased to inaugurate this new working relationship with FMF Racing," Thomas Friedrich, head of product management, technical accessories, Husqvarna Motorcycles, said. "Sharing the same principles for continuous innovation and development, we are confident Husqvarna riders will be able to take advantage of the best and most technologically advanced aftermarket exhaust applications available in the market. Establishing a very close collaboration with our R&D department, FMF Racing engineers are able to develop products that specifically meet our demands for quality and performance. For us, it is important that our collaboration with FMF engineers starts at the very beginning of the development of our machines. As a result, the products will be much more than simple add-ons, but exhausts developed from scratch to meet the exact needs we set for our customers. Featuring a wide range of applications for our two-stroke and four-stroke machines, the new range of FMF Racing aftermarket exhaust systems will be available in our updated for 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles Accessories.”

“We are excited to see our highly successful collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles reach new heights with the establishment of this exclusive partnership," Don Emler, Jr., FMF marketing and brand director, said. "The Flying Machine Factory (FMF) has been continuously pushing the boundaries of development and competition ever since our establishment in 1973. Forty-five years later, we are confident this partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles will further strengthen our brand worldwide. Looking forward to continuing our close collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers, our common goal remains to offer riders and customers championship winning power and performance through each one of our applications.”