Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Tennessee
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Cooper Webb Back For Southwick

June 25, 2018 5:00pm | by:
Cooper Webb Back For Southwick

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb announced on Instagram today that he will return to racing this weekend at Southwick. Webb has been out since April after sustaining two fractures to his fibula and a fractured tibia in a crash during the Minneapolis Supercross main event.

“Ready or not here we come!” he wrote on Instagram. “Beyond stoked to let everyone know I will be lining up at Southwick this weekend for my first race back! Even was able to find some sand in Cali to prep on. Excited to see all the fans and have some fun this weekend! Could keep practicing for a few more weeks to be 100% but I wanna go race. The goal will be to get better each weekend is the plan!”

Webb will add some much-needed depth to a 450 Class that has been hit hard by injuries. Jason Anderson, Justin Bogle, Kyle Chisholm, Christian Craig, Josh Grant, Fredrik Noren, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, and others have all missed much of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

In his rookie 450 season in 2017, Webb finished seventh in points with one moto podium. The year prior, Webb won the 250 Class title over Alex Martin.