Cooper Webb Back For Southwick

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb announced on Instagram today that he will return to racing this weekend at Southwick. Webb has been out since April after sustaining two fractures to his fibula and a fractured tibia in a crash during the Minneapolis Supercross main event.

“Ready or not here we come!” he wrote on Instagram. “Beyond stoked to let everyone know I will be lining up at Southwick this weekend for my first race back! Even was able to find some sand in Cali to prep on. Excited to see all the fans and have some fun this weekend! Could keep practicing for a few more weeks to be 100% but I wanna go race. The goal will be to get better each weekend is the plan!”

Webb will add some much-needed depth to a 450 Class that has been hit hard by injuries. Jason Anderson, Justin Bogle, Kyle Chisholm, Christian Craig, Josh Grant, Fredrik Noren, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, and others have all missed much of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

In his rookie 450 season in 2017, Webb finished seventh in points with one moto podium. The year prior, Webb won the 250 Class title over Alex Martin.