250 Words: One Big Mashup

If anyone were trying to sell stock in the 250 Class of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the Securities and Exchange Commission would announce a freeze on all trading, because these recent ups and downs should require additional investigation. Five rounds in and this season has made absolutely no sense whatsoever, to the point where Jeremy Martin crashed out of the season but still barely lost ground in the series standings, and his brother Alex briefly led the overall for the day with 12-1 scores. It was that nutty. It has been that nutty. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. With proven champions Zach Osborne and Jeremy Martin in the field, consistency wasn’t supposed to be an issue. Instead, Osborne suffered an early thumb injury which lead to more crashes, and then a first-turn incident out of his control ended it all. In the same moto that would be Osborne’s last, Martin locked down a moto and overall win to take the points lead and stake his claim. He looked headed to another win until his bike broke at High Point. He won the first moto at Muddy Creek, but a vicious crash with Justin Cooper on the first lap has ended his season—more on that in a bit. With Osborne and J-Mart’s struggles, you’d think you could at least count on Alex Martin, the other veteran contender, but he’s suddenly become a crasher for the first time in his career. Four straight motos with unforced errors for A-Mart.

The only preseason prediction to come true? The unpredictability of Aaron Plessinger. In previous seasons, Aaron built the rep of killing it one weekend, only to be mediocre the next. Well, he’s doing exactly that again this year. He’s gone 1-6-1-7 in the overalls the last four weeks. The 20-point lead he inherited when J-Mart’s bike broke at High Point was nearly erased in one moto at Muddy Creek. Which Aaron will you get each weekend? Well, Southwick is round six, and he seems to do well in the even rounds. At this point, that’s about as reliable a predictor in this class as any. Plessinger has a rookie teammate in Justin Cooper, and he’s rapidly improving. Cooper has been the best starter this year and had begun to solve the consistency thing, going 3-4-2 over three-straight motos. With Alex Martin’s crashes, Cooper had quietly snuck to third in the series standings after Muddy Creek’s first moto, and you’d have to think he would continue to improve as the season goes on. Genuine title contender? Well, some of that got washed away in the Martin crash. J-Mart’s season is done, but Cooper was beat up, too, and he finished the moto 28th.