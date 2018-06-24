The Weege Show: Muddy Creek

Jason Weigandt breaks down round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Troy Lee Designs has teamed up with The Weege Show to give away an SE4 Composite Helmet to one lucky viewer! How do you win an SE4 Composite Helmet of your choice? Easy, sign up in seconds at https://www.troyleedesigns.com/the-weege-show-tld-helmet-giveaway

Contest ends August 26th at midnight and the winner will be announced and contacted via email August 29th. Good luck!

*SE4 Composite Helmet choice limited to availability. Limited one entry per valid email address.