On This Day In Moto: June 24

German Maico rider Willi Bauer outruns the heavily favored Roger DeCoster of Belgium to win the first official Carlsbad 500cc U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross. The race is the first true FIM World Motocross Championship held in the United States. The race was filmed by ABC's Wide World of Sports, but we haven't had much luck finding any of the old clips on the internet. But here is someone's home movies to give you the vibe.

And here is a great photo feature from Dirt Rider.

The race was deemed a critical and commercial success for promoter Gavin Trippe, and the race would become a staple on the GP circuit well into the eighties.

1978

Yamaha's Mike Bell gets his first AMA Supercross win at the Los Angeles Coliseum, and it comes just six days after "Too Tall" Bell got his first AMA National win in the 500 Class at the Cycle World USA 500 National in Missouri. Bell topped his Yamaha teammate Bob Hannah and Honda's Jimmy Ellis for a breakthrough win. Two years later he would win the 1980 AMA Supercross Championship.

Here's a really cool short film made by Todd Huffman of the MX Files about the race and the win with Mike Bell, Bob Hannah, and more.