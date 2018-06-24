Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Live Now
GNCC
Snowshoe
Motocross
Tennessee
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 8
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Muddy Creek

June 24, 2018 3:35pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of what happened at Muddy Creek. From J-Mart’s injury to McElrath’s win to Tomac, Musquin, and Barcia’s new deal. Plus the word of the day for Southwick!

