Race Day Feed: Muddy Creek

Morning Report

Welcome to Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tennessee, host of round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. All week talk centered around the weather. Heavy thunderstorms were expected throughout Friday and today, but—fingers crossed—it looks like the weather will hold off. As of this morning, there is only a 40 percent chance of rain today. The track did get some showers this morning, but it’s expected to pass.

Perfect no longer (in moto wins, anyway) Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac rolls into round five with a four-race overall win streak, and seven moto wins in eight. His only blemish came in the first moto last weekend at High Point, where Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin put in an incredible come-from-behind ride to capture his first moto win of 2018. The duel continued in the second moto—an instant classic—with Tomac holding off Musquin to claim the overall. Expect more of the same today. Musquin has a good history here—he won here in 2013 and finished second in 2015—and Tomac, well, he’s never finished outside the top three in his career at Muddy Creek, which includes his overall win last year.

Starts were the killer for Ken Roczen and Blake Baggett a week ago. Both were down in the first turn in the first moto, along with a number of other riders, and were never really in contention. Roczen rebounded in moto two and ran up front, but admitted he was off the pace of Musquin and Tomac. For Baggett, he went down early, and once again had to charge through the pack. By the way, he passed 47 (!) riders in both motos combined last week. Will either be able to challenge Tomac this weekend?

Justin Barcia has turned things around in 2018. After failing to make an overall, or even moto, podium last year, Bam Bam already has three moto podiums and two overall podiums through four rounds. According to Jason Weigandt, Barcia was rolling at press day yesterday, so keep an eye out on him today.

Through four rounds, Tomac already has a 28-point lead on Musquin, with Barcia in third, 57 points behind.

Heartbreak for GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin last week in the second 250 moto. On his way to the moto and overall win, Martin experienced a mechanical at the midway point in the moto and now finds himself 20 points back of Aaron Plessinger, who went 1-1 last weekend. Jason Weigandt talked with the team yesterday at press day. Here is his report:

The team explained today that the Sexton and Martin engine problems were totally different: Martin’s engine died and just wouldn’t restart, while, from what I can tell, Sexton’s engine problem was bigger. The team went to work trying to figure out the problems and solutions. Kibby, the squad’s technical director, told me today that the team has nine engines in rotation, and all nine will have to be changed based on what they learned post-High Point. The team got most of them changed this week, and Kibby was working on another here at the track this afternoon. One thing that Martin’s mechanic, Derek Dwyer, mentioned to me is that since this is a new CRF250R this year, the bike has been in a continual state of evolution all year, almost weekly. The team does a lot of testing with each new idea and component before it decides to use it at the racetrack, but some things still slip through. Kibby says a lot of times, engine failures come down to the tiny tolerances used in race motors, with one small part being the tiniest bit off and throwing off the entire equation. Either way, the team thinks it has solutions for both the Sexton and Martin issues from this weekend forward.

An already deep 250 Class will get a few more riders back this weekend. Colt Nichols will make his return from a second broken humerus in less than a year. Jimmy Decotis is also back for the first time since breaking his L2 and L3 in a crash at Daytona. And finally, Hayden Mellross returns from a shoulder injury sustained at the season opener at Hangtown.

Qualifying can be seen live beginning at 10:10 a.m. EDT on NBC Sports Gold app. The first motos will air live on MAV-TV at 1:00 p.m. EDT, with NBC Sports Network picking up second moto coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. EDT. And, as always, you can watch it all live and commercial-free on the NBC Sports Gold app.