On This Day in Moto: June 22

How big of a motocross star was Roger DeCoster? He did not win the U.S. 500cc Grand Prix of Motocross at Carlsbad—his Suzuki teammate Gerrit Wolsink did, for the second year in a row. The Dutch dentist went 3-1 while his teammate DeCoster finished 2-9, but it was "The Man" who ended up on the cover of Cycle News! Andy Hayt shot this iconic photo.

On that same day at the 250cc British Grand Prix, Belgian rider Harry Everts, father of Stefan Everts, guided his Puch to the overall victory, topping Germany's Hans Maisch and Sweden's Hakan Andersson.

1991

Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle put an emphatic exclamation point on his 1991 AMA/Camel Supercross Championship run with a win at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Bayle, the factory Honda and two-time FIM Motocross World Champion who Roger DeCoster brought over from Europe, would win eight rounds of the 18-stop series and clinch it at the 15th round at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. His teammate Jeff Stanton, a two-time SX champion at that point, would finish second, with Kawasaki riders Jeff Matiasevich third and Mike Kiedrowski fourth.

The 125 class went to Yamaha's Jeff Emig, with PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda rider Steve Lamson second and Kawasaki rider "Factory" Phil Lawrence third.

1980

In one of the most shocking upsets in motocross history, LOP Yamaha privateer Marty Moates became the first American to ever win the U.S. 500cc Grand Prix. Moates did it with a 1-1 sweep. It was the one and only win of his journeyman career. Marty, who was born and raised in the area, simply ran off and hid with both motos. Fellow U.S. rider Danny LaPorte finished second overall with 3-3 scores. In the 250 Support class, Suzuki rider Brian Myerscough won.