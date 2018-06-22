How to Watch: Muddy Creek and More

Don't miss the televised or online coverage of round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Tennessee National at Muddy Creek. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, June 23.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also, the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Championship heads to Showshoe for round nine. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is the schedule for the weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 5 | Muddy Creek | blountville, TN

Saturday, June 23

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 1:00 p.m. EDT — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 Moto 2 and 250 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network (Live)

Highlight Show

Thursday, June 28 — 2:00 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 5 | Muddy Creek | blountville, TN

Saturday, June 23

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers — 10:10 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 — 1:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT— NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 9 | Snowshoe | Snowshoe, WV

Saturday, June 23 | Sunday, June 24

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Other Information

