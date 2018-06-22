Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
How to Watch: Muddy Creek and More

How to Watch Muddy Creek and More

June 22, 2018 11:30am

Don't miss the televised or online coverage of round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Tennessee National at Muddy Creek. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, June 23.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also, the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Championship heads to Showshoe for round nine. You can watch live on RacerTV.com

Below is the schedule for the weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 5 | Muddy Creek | blountville, TN
 Saturday, June 23

450 and 250 Moto 1  — 1:00 p.m. EDT — MAVTV (Live)

Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 Moto 2 and 250 Moto 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network (Live)

Highlight Show
Thursday, June 28 — 2:00 a.m. EDT — NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 5 | Muddy Creek | blountville, TN
 Saturday, June 23

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Qualifiers  —  10:10 a.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 —   1:00 p.m. EDT —  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 —  3:00 p.m. EDT—  NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 9 | Snowshoe | Snowshoe, WV
Saturday, June 23 | Sunday, June 24

Saturday

PRO ATV  — 1:00 p.m. EDT —  RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE  — 1:00 p.m. EDT —  RacerTV.com

Tickets

Pit Passes

Going to the Tennessee Motocross National this weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day?

The only way to cruise the pits whenever you’d like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they’re still available and receive all-day pit access, plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, for just $50. 

If you preorder online for this event, you’ll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass at Will Call, where you’ll also receive an extra copy of Racer X, the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers.

*If ordered online, the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass will include the cost of general admission.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.Will Call
7:30 a.m.Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 a.m.Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 a.m. - 9 a.m.Track Maintenance
9 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.Track Maintenance
9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.250 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:10 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.250 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.250 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Track Maintenance
10:40 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.450 Class Grp A Start Practice — 5 minutes
10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp A — 15 minutes — Timed
11:05 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.450 Class Grp B Start Practice — 5 minutes
11:10 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.450 Class Practice Grp B — 15 minutes — Timed
11:25 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.Track Maintenance
11:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.Cody Gragg Memorial Two-Stroke Practice
11:50 a.m. - 12 p.m.250 Consolation Race
12:05 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.450 Consolation Race
12:20 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.Cody Gragg Memorial Two-Stroke Race
12:40 p.m. - 1 p.m.Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #1
1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.Podium Interviews
2 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.450 Class Moto #1
2:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.Podium Interviews
3 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.250 Class Moto #2
3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.250 Winners Circle
4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.450 Class Moto #2
4:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.450 Winners Circle
5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Press Conference