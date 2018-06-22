Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Tennessee
Sat Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 1
Articles
Full Schedule

FMF Releases Fall 2018 Apparel Line

June 22, 2018 10:15am | by:
For the launch of the new FMF Fall 2018 apparel line, we followed Aaron Plessinger through his 2018 championship supercross season.

No racer in the 250 class epitomizes the tenacity and hard work that Plessinger has put in throughout the 2018 season. He makes every single point count, taking a win when he can or coming back from a fall to salvage everything possible. For him, it is a it is a long season and he truly does take it race by race, focusing on the end goal of winning his first AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship. 

As we followed the Ohio native through all of the supercross rounds and watched him win his first championship to now carrying that momentum into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and earning the red plate after going 1-1 at High Point, this apparel line was developed with AP speed and style. 

The new FMF fall line was designed with racing in mind. With brand-new designs and colorways, there is something for everyone. Our apparel can outfit the entire family at the motocross track, as we carry men, women, and kid’s sizes.