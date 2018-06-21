Sign of the (Lap) Times: High Point

Pro Motocross returned to High Point after taking a one-week break, and it did not disappoint. Marvin Musquin ended Tomac's six-moto win streak in the first moto, and then the pair had an all-time battle in the second moto that came down to the final few turns, all while weaving through some lapped riders. In the 250 Class, Aaron Plessinger reminded everyone how good he is at navigating deep ruts by leading every lap of moto one and then taking the lead in moto two, as Jeremy Martin had bike trouble and had to retire from the race. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. 450 MOTO 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 1:56.685 5 1:59.547 Marvin Musquin 2 2nd 1:57.173 3 2:00.101 Eli Tomac 3 5th 1:59.187 10 2:02.654 Blake Baggett 4 3rd 1:57.808 3 2:02.088 Justin Barcia 5 6th 1:59.902 12 2:04.212 Benny Bloss 6 4th 2:01.115 3 2:02.979 Justin Hill 7 7th 2:02.104 10 2:04.865 Ken Roczen 8 9th 2:02.872 10 2:05.657 Weston Peick 9 8th 2:04.102 2 2:07.434 Cody Cooper 10 10th 2:04.798 10 2:07.657 Kyle Cunningham 450 MOTO 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 1:55.842 7 1:57.700 Eli Tomac 2 3rd 1:56.221 5 2:01.751 Ken Roczen 3 2nd 1:56.227 5 1:57.708 Marvin Musquin 4 4th 1:58.993 5 2:01.367 Weston Peick 5 7th 1:59.327 7 2:02.226 Blake Baggett 6 5th 1:59.830 9 2:02.045 Justin Barcia 7 6th 2:00.017 7 2:02.367 Justin Hill 8 8th 2:00.402 3 2:04.771 Benny Bloss 9 9th 2:01.561 4 2:06.814 Phil Nicoletti 10 11th 2:03.675 4 2:07.426 Toshiki Tomita 250 MOTO 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 1:57.470 4 2:00.562 Aaron Plessinger 2 2nd 1:58.619 6 2:00.859 Jeremy Martin 3 3rd 1:59.118 5 2:01.589 Justin Cooper 4 27th 1:59.253 8 2:01.440 Garrett Marchbanks 5 4th 1:59.381 3 2:02.353 Austin Forkner 6 9th 1:59.445 5 2:02.745 Shane McElrath 7 5th 1:59.951 5 2:02.456 Jordon Smith 8 7th 2:00.131 7 2:02.353 RJ Hampshire 9 6th 2:00.271 8 2:02.135 Joey Savatgy 10 8th 2:00.354 3 2:02.090 Dylan Ferrandis 250 MOTO 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 33rd 1:58.063 4 1:59.295 Jeremy Martin 2 4th 1:58.459 5 2:01.635 Justin Cooper 3 1st 1:58.683 5 2:00.674 Aaron Plessinger 4 5th 1:58.732 5 2:01.646 Alex Martin 5 3rd 1:58.759 6 2:00.751 Dylan Ferrandis 6 2nd 1:58.861 5 2:00.953 Austin Forkner 7 6th 1:59.098 3 2:01.593 Shane McElrath 8 38th 1:59.441 5 2:01.011 Chase Sexton 9 10th 2:00.028 2 2:03.708 Jordon Smith 10 7th 2:00.836 7 2:02.370 RJ Hampshire Tomac vs. Musquin, Moto 2 Moto two at High Point was about as good of a race as you can get on an outdoor track. After 33 minutes of navigating a really tricky track, Musquin and Tomac were separated by just over a second and were even side by side going into some corners. Because there were so many ruts to choose from and most of them were peg-deep by the end of the second moto, one mistake could mean multiple seconds lost. It also meant it was even harder than normal for lapped riders to get out of the way for the top riders. If you take a look at their lap times below, you can see a dramatic increase in their times on lap six, which just happened to be the first lap where they started to get into the lapped riders.

Musquin and Tomac both had their take on the lappers in the press conference after the race. Racer X: In the second one, did you know where he was going to try to make moves on you, or could you feel where he was kind of going to do something different?

Tomac: Oh yeah. I knew the last two laps it was going to be game-on. At the same time, we were both darting through traffic and lappers. That was a whole other game to play with that. It was like playing a game of chess. I knew if I could get to the top of this hill up here, it was at least pretty one-lined down through the ruts. It wasn’t easy to play defense, but you could do it here because some of the inside ruts were so dominant. Marvin, he mentioned the lappers. It looked like you weren’t able to get to some of your lines kind of late in the race. How big of a problem were the lappers?

Musquin: Yeah, sometimes when you’re the leader, it’s hard when you first caught up to the lappers. Those guys were battling for their spots. I’m pretty sure sometimes when they don’t look, they think that’s the guy that is coming that they’re battling with. I could see that sometimes. The guy would just get back on the main line and I’m like, “Oh no, get out of the way!” It’s so hard. It was so intense. Physically you were at the limit, and it’s getting close to the end. Man, like Eli said, it’s a different game to deal with lappers. It makes it even harder on us sometimes. Sometimes you take different lines and the feeling’s not the same. You’re trying hard, but it works, it doesn’t work. You never know. At the end, it was definitely tough with the lappers today. But we made the best out of it.

Blake Baggett Blake Baggett really needed a good race at High Point to jump-start his championship hopes, as he was 50 points out of the lead going into the weekend. After the morning's qualifying sessions, Baggett was clearly the fastest rider, logging a time that was over a second faster than Tomac and the rest of the field. It looked like it was going to be the weekend he got back on track. But two poor starts ruined any chance of that, and Baggett was forced to go into salvage mode. We didn't get to see it on TV, but Baggett's salvage job in moto one was pretty incredible. He finished the first lap in 33rd, by lap four he was in the top ten, and by lap nine he was in fifth, where he stayed for the rest of the moto.

The second moto was more of the same story. Another bad start and gaining massive ground during the opening laps. But his ceiling was a little lower this time and he could only make it up to seventh. The results won't show it, but these were two pretty incredible rides from the #4.